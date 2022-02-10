The Editorial Board: Overwhelming police response helped ensure safety after assault at McKinley

As Buffalo anxiously waits for more details on the assault that occurred at a city school on Wednesday, residents can take a measure of comfort in the rapid and professional response of police, who swarmed the site, fanned out in investigation and ensured that students still inside the building were safe. As frustrating as it was for frightened parents waiting outside, police did well over a stressful few hours.

The crisis began around 3:45, shortly after classes let out at McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue. At first, police believed a student and a security guard had been shot, but as the situation became clearer, officials reported that a 14-year-old student had been severely stabbed and the guard shot in the leg. The student, as yet unidentified, underwent surgery at Oishei Children’s Hospital and was recovering there on Thursday and in stable condition. The guard’s wounds were not life-threatening, according to city spokesman Michael DeGeorge.