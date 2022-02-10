The Editorial Board: Overwhelming police response helped ensure safety after assault at McKinley

As Buffalo anxiously waits for more details on the assault that occurred at a city school on Wednesday, residents can take a measure of comfort in the rapid and professional response of police, who swarmed the site, fanned out in investigation and ensured that students still inside the building were safe. As frustrating as it was for frightened parents waiting outside, police did well over a stressful few hours.
The crisis began around 3:45, shortly after classes let out at McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue. At first, police believed a student and a security guard had been shot, but as the situation became clearer, officials reported that a 14-year-old student had been severely stabbed and the guard shot in the leg. The student, as yet unidentified, underwent surgery at Oishei Children’s Hospital and was recovering there on Thursday and in stable condition. The guard’s wounds were not life-threatening, according to city spokesman Michael DeGeorge.
But on Wednesday afternoon, about 100 students and some teachers remained in the school and, not knowing if they were in danger, police sealed the building while they probed for other threats and helped to reassure students. Meanwhile, parents, alerted to the situation, began arriving at the school. Some were able to communicate with the children by cellphone, but many were understandably worried and frustrated at the delays. Nevertheless, reports suggest a general and appropriate patience as police focused on safety. Students, who had been gathered in the cafeteria, were given a dinner.
The law enforcement response was overwhelming: In addition to city police, sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and the FBI were on the scene, with ambulances and at least two armored SWAT vehicles on the ground and a sheriff’s helicopter circling above.
The investigation and the caution are continuing. With other incidents having occurred at the school recently – and the attacker still at large – the district decided to switch the building to remote classes for at least three days as a strategy to “reset” the school in a “phased” way.
It’s a terrible moment for Buffalo and especially for the injured student and his family. It’s cold comfort, perhaps, to observe that it could have been worse but reassuring, nonetheless, that the police response was so careful and so effective.
• • •
