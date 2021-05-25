The Editorial Board: Overcoming myths, conspiracy theories is a key to raising city’s inoculation rates

Western New York is getting close to leaving the pandemic stage of the coronavirus outbreak, yet challenges remain. Among the most important: How to convince more people of the need to get vaccinated.
The News reported Sunday that Buffalo residents accounted for 43% of Covid-19 deaths in Erie County in April, while city residents make up just 22% of the county’s population.
This is one health disparity that is caused more by a poverty of information than by lack of income. Individuals choose not to be inoculated for a variety of reasons, but too often the choice is based upon myths and misinformation. These are tough to counteract – there seems to be good money in becoming a conspiracy influencer on social media.
Leaders in the public and private sectors have had some success reaching the vaccine shy with creative approaches. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced a promotion in which New Yorkers who get a vaccine will receive a free two-day pass to state parks. Last week, the governor unveiled a similar deal in which $20 lottery tickets would be offered to vaccine recipients. (Note to Albany: Similar programs in Ohio and Maryland set aside a special lottery that draws its winners from all vaccine participants, a more inviting prospect.)
Erie County’s “shot and a chaser” program got many to roll up their sleeves. And Brian Kimmins, CEO of Buffalo Transport, offered his 23 employees $500 each if they got a Covid-19 shot, and 21 took him up on it.
The vaccine hesitant are often swimming in a tide of misinformation that has been called an “infodemic.” Some recent posts on Instagram that were liked or shared thousands of times included claims that:
• Covid-19 vaccines were not tested on animals or humans before being released to the public (false on both counts);
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “quietly admits the death toll from Covid vaccines is greater than every vaccine in the last 20 years combined.” (False.)
• A “friend’s aunt” died and “was denied her life insurance because ... she willingly took an experimental vaccine.” (Also false: The Insurance Information Institute told USA Today that Covid-19 vaccines are not a factor in life insurance.)
The conspiracists latch on to the fact that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. That makes the shots “experimental” in the eyes of skeptics, though the public health officials stress their safety and efficacy. The accelerated authorization and delivery of the doses are why Covid-19 cases and deaths are at their lowest levels across the country in nearly a year.
A number of celebrities, including figures in sports and entertainment, have done public service announcements urging others to get their shots. It’s hard to measure what impact those testimonials have, but they can’t hurt – unless they send the wrong message.
Some members of the Buffalo Bills, including receiver Cole Beasley and quarterback Josh Allen, have posted Twitter messages stating that they should not be forced to get vaccinated if they choose not to. That’s their right, of course, just as it would be their right to advocate smoking cigarettes, if they chose to. But we hope that professional athletes will set a good example when it comes to promoting good health.
We are doing better. While Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, cautions that the pandemic isn’t over yet, he says it is morphing into a less threatening form.
“In Western New York and in most of the state, we’re beginning to leave the pandemic stage,” he said. “Now we’re entering the endemic phase: a percolating background noise of cases.”
Even in Buffalo, conditions have improved. Although the city’s proportion of Erie County Covid-19 deaths has increased to 43% from January’s 19%, it’s a share of a declining number of fatalities. Why? Because vaccination rates are higher outside the city.
So we can do better, still. Doses of the vaccine are free and widely available. Erie County’s Health Department will even make house calls to deliver shots. For Buffalo to fully rebound after the pandemic, more city residents need to roll up their sleeves.
• • •
