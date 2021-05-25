The Editorial Board: Overcoming myths, conspiracy theories is a key to raising city’s inoculation rates

Western New York is getting close to leaving the pandemic stage of the coronavirus outbreak, yet challenges remain. Among the most important: How to convince more people of the need to get vaccinated.

The News reported Sunday that Buffalo residents accounted for 43% of Covid-19 deaths in Erie County in April, while city residents make up just 22% of the county’s population.

This is one health disparity that is caused more by a poverty of information than by lack of income. Individuals choose not to be inoculated for a variety of reasons, but too often the choice is based upon myths and misinformation. These are tough to counteract – there seems to be good money in becoming a conspiracy influencer on social media.

Leaders in the public and private sectors have had some success reaching the vaccine shy with creative approaches. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced a promotion in which New Yorkers who get a vaccine will receive a free two-day pass to state parks. Last week, the governor unveiled a similar deal in which $20 lottery tickets would be offered to vaccine recipients. (Note to Albany: Similar programs in Ohio and Maryland set aside a special lottery that draws its winners from all vaccine participants, a more inviting prospect.)