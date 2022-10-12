The Editorial Board: Outsiders are taking note of Buffalo’s new entrepreneurial culture

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York knows a thing or two about the startup economy – he was raised in California, received a doctorate in economics at Silicon Valley academic generator Stanford University and spent more than 15 years at the San Francisco Fed. So when he says that the Buffalo region is primed to create more such nascent business opportunities, entrepreneurs should pay attention.

John Williams recently embarked on a two-day tour of the Buffalo Niagara region. He had a lot to say on various issues affecting this economy, Canada, the workforce and rising interest rates.

Williams’ views on this region as an incubator for cutting-edge ventures goes to the heart of economic growth. The Buffalo Niagara region is no slouch when it comes to offering startups a leg up on success – support, networking and affordable quality of life.

This region also offers Silicon Valley access – thanks to the internet and a post-pandemic surge in remote work – in a hospitable environment where technology workers will find good schools, medical care and easy commutes. For recreation, Western New York also delivers, starting with Niagara Falls and including a treasure chest of historic architecture, museums, art galleries and a lively theater scene. Yes, there is snow but Western New Yorkers are well prepared. Summer brings cool breezes off the lake, low humidity and family-friendly festivals.

These are all attributes that should be considered as part of the whole. Of course, there are practical reasons for startup companies to choose this region and that is simply because the Buffalo Niagara region is ready for prime time.

The groundwork for startups was laid a decade ago when the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council targeted new business creation. Then the state launched the 43North business plan competition in 2014, possibly the most successful component of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development project. As a prime example, ACV Auctions won the competition in 2015 and became a smashing success. The company became Buffalo’s first billion-dollar startup and went public last year. It now employs hundreds of local people and is valued at more than $1.3 billion.

The success of the 43North business plan competition did not stop with ACV Auctions. Other companies such as last year’s winner, Top Seedz, has gain fans such as actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has touted the vegan, gluten-free snacks. Top Seedz began in Buffalo in 2017 but the 43North competition has powered the company’s success. There have been others. The 2019 winner, Whose Your Landlord, an out-of-town startup remained in Buffalo beyond the prize’s one-year requirement. The online platform plans to go global, and use Buffalo as its tech hub.

It should come as no surprise to anyone who hesitated to move to the Buffalo Niagara region but who, once settled, never wanted to leave. Dreams might seem more achievable in a place where accessibility comes with the territory. Listen to recent 43North winners who find this place hospitable.

Several young entrepreneurs participated in a virtual meeting earlier this year with The News' Editorial Board. They described how the experience of being in the region and working to build their companies paid dividends – literally through prize money and hoped-for venture capital – but in other ways, such as getting acquainted with stakeholders.

Sam Eder, CEO of Big Wheelbarrow, commented that unlike other cities, Buffalo offers “two degrees of separation.” He remarked on the business connections that hasten introductions and accelerate growth.

It is that accelerated growth that ACV Auctions experienced. Co-founders Dan Mgnuszewski and Jack Greco both have left the company but not the Buffalo Niagara region. They have been using some of their accumulated wealth from ACV to invest in other local startups.

It is the model of Silicon Valley (or Austin, Texas) that has the chance to take hold here our version of it. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President Williams can picture the possibilities. So should we.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.