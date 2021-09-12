The Editorial Board: Out of patience, Biden acts to protect the country

A new study underscores that truth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that people who were not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were 11 more times likely to die of Covid-19 than those who were. They were also 10 times more likely to be hospitalized. Another study found that the Moderna vaccine was the most effective of the three immunizations in use in this country. But any of them will keep you alive.

It’s crazy that the country has so many people unwilling to do their part – people who elevate their own false notions over the real needs of their families, neighbors and countrymen.

Perhaps it’s just a problem of human nature. We are all subject to self-aggrandizement at the expense of others. But in this case, the defect has national consequences and lethal implications. Biden had to act.

Questions remain: Who will pay for testing the dead-enders who continue to refuse the vaccinations? Will companies have to formally document the vaccination status of workers? Those questions will be answered, sooner rather than later, one hopes.

In the meantime, this is another important turning point in the pandemic that won’t go away until more people do the right thing.

• • •

