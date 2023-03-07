Western New York, it’s fair to say, did its part to help the Allies win World War II and prevent a horrific tyranny from permanently settling over Europe.

The problem is, it’s still doing its part, nearly 80 years after the defeat of the Axis. But, now, the end may be in sight – and it can’t come soon enough.

As with the rest of the country, our soldiers served and many died. Others came home having witnessed horrors they couldn’t bring themselves to share. On the homefront, here and around the country, families coped with absences, unrelenting fears and life-altering losses.

But in only a few places has the war’s aftereffects hung on since the war ended in 1945, and Western New York is one of them. Here, contaminated residue from the Manhattan Project continues to linger, putting large parcels of land beyond use and creating its own fears and frustrations.

The Manhattan Project was the code name for the effort that produced the world’s first nuclear bomb – two of which were dropped on Japan, bringing the war to a shocking, sudden end. Much of the uranium ore that was fashioned into the first bombs was processed here, in a former Town of Tonawanda ceramics plant.

A little to the north, a sprawling Niagara County dynamite plant was turned into a radioactive dump in 1944 to store nuclear waste.

And more than 25 million pounds of uranium metals and over 30,000 pounds of thorium metals became mixed into the soil at the former Simonds Saw and Steel Co. site in Lockport.

Now, the federal government is targeting those sites for final cleanup, devoting more than $125 million to the three projects in the immediate future. That includes $115.6 million for the Lockport site and $2 million for the Seaway Industrial Park in Tonawanda, where a landfill cap is planned for a dump containing processed uranium ores.

The Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston will get $10 million now and more than $500 million in coming years. That project and the one in Lockport are expected to be completed in 15 years. That's 2038 – a full century after British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s mistaken proclamation of “peace for our time” and the Nazi horror of Kristallnacht. It’s been a long time.

Few would complain about the price this region paid to end that terrible war, even considering the real worries about having opened the nuclear door. But that we incurred a cost is beyond dispute and it’s time for a final tally. It’s good that Washington is bringing the end of this saga into view. It needs to keep to its timetable.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.