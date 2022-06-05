The Editorial Board: Other municipal leaders need to adopt Brown’s pledge of up-to-date valuations

Mayors, supervisors, council and board members – anyone who can influence municipal tax policy – pay attention to Byron Brown. The Buffalo mayor last month pledged to maintain a regular program of property revaluations. It’s the standard that should apply to all governments that oversee property tax policies. Indeed, Albany should require it.

This is, as Brown said, a fundamental matter of fairness: making as equal as possible a taxing system that relies on the amorphous concept of property values. Without regular revaluations, the distribution of the tax burden can quickly skew, punishing those least able to afford it.

It’s an odd system of taxation to begin with. Unlike income taxes, it bases payments on the latent wealth of property owners, not cash on hand. That may correspond to an ability to pay, but it doesn’t guarantee it.

Still, it’s the system we have and it’s not going anywhere. But having committed to so imprecise a mechanism for raising municipal and school revenues, it is essential to spend the money necessary to maintain it. That means committing to the labor-intensive process of regular revaluations.

Here’s why it’s so important. As anyone who has tried to buy a house in recent years knows, values in Western New York have risen quickly. But not all properties change value equally over time. Pricier houses tend to increase in value more quickly than lower-cost ones.

Suppose, for the sake of comparison, that a $500,000 house gains value at 10% a year, while a $70,000 one in the same town increases at 5%. After a year, the more expensive house would be worth $550,000 while the other would be worth $73,500.

Without updated valuations, the owner of the smaller place is paying more than his share because the gap between the valuations has grown but isn’t reflected in his bill. He is, in fact, subsidizing the taxes of someone who can afford a half-million-dollar home. Every year without a reassessment, the fairness gap widens.

It’s nothing short of scandalous that any municipality allows this to happen and, politically, it becomes ever more difficult to rectify. After a decade, reimposing fairness can be a bucket of cold water to high-dollar residents – the ones who contribute to campaigns and wield public influence.

Yet, it’s necessary unless municipal leaders are content to allow poorer residents to defray the taxes that belong to wealthier ones.

The only solution is a routine program of property reassessment. Some municipalities conduct a full project every three or so years, with estimates made in the intervening periods.

A revaluation does not automatically mean higher taxes. The tax levy – the total amount of money raised – is a matter of finance and politics and is reflected in the tax rate. How that levy is spread among a populace is determined by property valuations – some may see higher taxes, some lower, some little or no change.

Regardless, the consequences will be more manageable when valuations are current. That has to be the standard.

• • •

