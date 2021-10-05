The Editorial Board: OTB needs new leaders and better practices

The public recently got a glimpse behind the shadowy curtain of operations at the Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. and likely came away feeling used. It calls for restructuring, including new leadership.
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office released two audits of the OTB, detailing business practices that reek with disdain for the public, much as the Erie County Water Authority’s once did.
The comptroller’s office found that OTB is taking improper advantage of a rule allowing it to dispense free tickets to reward frequent bettors, lure new gamblers and promote business. But the organization is required to keep records on who receives the freebies. It isn’t doing that, the audits claim.
From September 2017 to December 2019, OTB spent nearly $1.3 million on tickets, suites and various other inducements for games of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans, in addition to concerts. It did so without routinely maintaining accurate records.
Auditors also discovered that the OTB gave tickets and concessions worth at least $121,000 to board members, employees and other individuals. Again, records showing who used the tickets were incomplete so auditors could not determine how tickets were awarded.
The report also said that OTB’s leader, Henry F. Wojtaszek, was not reimbursing the agency for personal use of a take-home vehicle. The OTB responded that Wojtaszek repaid more than its own internal auditor highlighted in 2019 and long before the state comptroller went public. It would be interesting to compare the two calculations – the figures used and the way they were compiled.
OTB officials also told the Comptroller’s Office they are getting better at tracking the tickets, as though that cleared it all up. They’ve already had plenty of time to learn how to run a professional shop – just as the Water Authority had.
Politically stacked boards such as the OTB are nothing new in Western New York. Former State Sen. George Maziarz, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor election law violation in 2018, has been reporting insider dealing, cronyism and the use of sports and concert tickets. Federal and state agencies have begun investigations.
More than anything, these audits document the need to overhaul the OTB, with apolitical leadership that properly accounts for the freebies it hands out like candy. It is time to break up this invitation-only organization and start fresh.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.