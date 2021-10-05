The Editorial Board: OTB needs new leaders and better practices

The public recently got a glimpse behind the shadowy curtain of operations at the Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. and likely came away feeling used. It calls for restructuring, including new leadership.

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office released two audits of the OTB, detailing business practices that reek with disdain for the public, much as the Erie County Water Authority’s once did.

The comptroller’s office found that OTB is taking improper advantage of a rule allowing it to dispense free tickets to reward frequent bettors, lure new gamblers and promote business. But the organization is required to keep records on who receives the freebies. It isn’t doing that, the audits claim.

From September 2017 to December 2019, OTB spent nearly $1.3 million on tickets, suites and various other inducements for games of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans, in addition to concerts. It did so without routinely maintaining accurate records.

Auditors also discovered that the OTB gave tickets and concessions worth at least $121,000 to board members, employees and other individuals. Again, records showing who used the tickets were incomplete so auditors could not determine how tickets were awarded.