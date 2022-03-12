The Editorial Board: Open government laws, libel protections allow the media to keep politicians honest

The legal protections to journalists in the U.S. established by the Sullivan ruling may be at risk. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin sued the New York Times for libel after a Times editor mistakenly suggested in a 2017 opinion piece that Palin’s rhetoric was linked to a mass shooting.

A judge and jury in February both decided against Palin, saying her complaint did not reach the “actual malice” threshold. However, Palin is expected to appeal and two justices on the high court’s conservative majority, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have expressed doubts about the wisdom of the Sullivan ruling.

Were Palin’s appeal to make it to the Supreme Court and the court find in her favor, public figures would find it easier to win libel cases.

Journalists can make mistakes, and it’s important to correct them promptly, as the Times did in the Palin matter. But the result of public officials being free to use the threat of lawsuits to avoid scrutiny would move us toward the sort of unchecked government that Madison and Jefferson warned against.

Sunshine is the disinfectant that helps keep our elected officials honest. It’s worth celebrating this week.

