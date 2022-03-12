The Editorial Board: Open government laws, libel protections allow the media to keep politicians honest

Thomas Jefferson will be forever identified with First Amendment rights due to words he wrote in a 1789 letter to a fellow lawmaker: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Jefferson became the nation’s third president in 1801, but it is his successor in the White House whose birthday – March 16 – is commemorated as Freedom of Information Day. James Madison, principal author of the Bill of Rights and the fourth president, called freedom of the press “one of the great bulwarks of liberty.”
Madison’s birthday is also the reason that Sunshine Week is celebrated at this time in March. Sunshine Week, which runs today through next Saturday, was created in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors – since renamed the News Leaders Association – to promote the cause of open government.
The U.S. Freedom of Information Act was signed into law in 1966. New York State’s Legislature passed our Freedom of Information Law in 1972. Both have been amended throughout the years, but their existence still does not guarantee the public’s right to know. Governments’ obligations to disclose public information and the news media’s right to report it are continually being challenged and negotiated.
The issues are contested at all levels of government, from a town council or school board inappropriately trying to hide behind secretive executive sessions to former President Donald Trump allegedly pilfering classified documents when he left the White House.
The New York Coalition for Open Government, based in Williamsville, did a study on compliance with the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws across the state. According to coalition president Paul Wolf, “75% of planning boards reviewed did not post meeting documents online as required; 61% of school board executive session motions did not comply with the law; only 53% of county election boards complied with a Freedom of Information Law request.”
The administration of New York’s former governor Andrew M. Cuomo obscured figures on Covid-19 fatalities among nursing homes residents, making the number of deaths look lower than they were by at least 6,000.
The Empire Center for Public Policy, which was aggressive in pursuing nursing home data from Cuomo’s Health Department, has accused Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration of “stalling tactics” in response to its FOIL requests.
One of Madison’s legacies is his opposition to the Sedition Act of 1798, which made it a crime to write, print, publish or utter anything false, scandalous or malicious against the U.S. government. Madison and Jefferson denounced the act as contrary to First Amendment principles and the act expired in 1801, after Jefferson’s election to the White House.
Another Sedition Act was enacted under President Woodrow Wilson in 1918. Under that law, authorities in Canton, Ohio, arrested Eugene V. Debs in June 1918. The pacificist labor organizer and socialist was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison after giving an anti-war speech. Debs appealed but the U.S. Supreme Court upheld his conviction.
Congress repealed the Sedition Act in 1921 and Debs’ sentence was commuted.
A landmark U.S. libel case, Sullivan v. New York Times (1964), mostly eliminated the crime of sedition. The Supreme Court ruled that to prove libel, a public official had to prove “actual malice” by a critic, meaning they knowingly published something false or with reckless disregard for the truth.
The high court extended that principle to “public figures” in 1967 and that standard for libel has stood for five-and-a-half decades. It’s a high bar that allows the news media to pursue truths about government without fear of being prosecuted and jailed by a government official who doesn’t like their reporting.
Present-day Russia shows what can happen when no such guardrail exists. Russia’s parliament, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, just passed a law banning “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Referring to the war as a war can land a journalist in jail in Russia, which caused several large news organizations to pull their reporters out of the country.
The legal protections to journalists in the U.S. established by the Sullivan ruling may be at risk. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin sued the New York Times for libel after a Times editor mistakenly suggested in a 2017 opinion piece that Palin’s rhetoric was linked to a mass shooting.
A judge and jury in February both decided against Palin, saying her complaint did not reach the “actual malice” threshold. However, Palin is expected to appeal and two justices on the high court’s conservative majority, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have expressed doubts about the wisdom of the Sullivan ruling.
Were Palin’s appeal to make it to the Supreme Court and the court find in her favor, public figures would find it easier to win libel cases.
Journalists can make mistakes, and it’s important to correct them promptly, as the Times did in the Palin matter. But the result of public officials being free to use the threat of lawsuits to avoid scrutiny would move us toward the sort of unchecked government that Madison and Jefferson warned against.
Sunshine is the disinfectant that helps keep our elected officials honest. It’s worth celebrating this week.
