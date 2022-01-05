The Editorial Board: One year later, continued assault on the 2020 election shows the threat remains

The fact is that the United States holds secure elections and, until Trump – a chronic liar – losing presidential candidates of both parties routinely moved to heal the country and bolster our democracy. Trump seeks to sabotage it. With that, it’s become urgent not just to ensure that elections are fair, but that Americans believe them to be fair.

That’s a more difficult hurdle when a large chunk of an influential political party suspends disbelief and chooses to accept whatever their crooked leader says. Then what?

Persuasion is what remains and, in that regard, Americans can be grateful for the House committee investigating the insurrection and, in particular, for the two courageous Republicans serving on it – Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Although many Republicans are bound to reject their opinions out of hand, they could help in persuading those who are persuadable. In that, they are doing the work of patriots: putting the needs of country over party. Their refusal to be bullied into traitorous submission is the stuff of history. Together with their Democratic colleagues, they hold out hope for a necessary reckoning.