The Editorial Board: One way or another, the conflict over Amigone's crematory needs to be resolved

The problem along Sheridan Drive has been long-standing, but it may be nearing a conclusion. The only appropriate one is for a misplaced crematory to move.

But with Amigone Funeral Home failing to take advantage of a law allowing it to move its Sheridan Park crematory to another location in the Town of Tonawanda, state legislators are looking at rescinding an exemption that has allowed the facility to continue to operate where it is not wanted and where it never should have been built.

The State Senate pulled the trigger on that approach in the recently concluded legislative session. Its bill gave the funeral home six months to relocate the crematory or forfeit its exemption and be forced to close the facility. It won a reprieve when the Assembly did not act, but Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, says he will reintroduce the bill in January.

“We’re hoping that the thought of losing their permit might get them to take action,” said State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo.

The fight has been going on for years – practically since the crematory was licensed in 1991. It’s not as though Amigone has violated any law or simply ignored the public’s concerns. It received a legal permit to operate the crematory and, in 2012, voluntarily shut it down pending improvements meant to deal with odors and other complaints.

It resumed operations in 2018 but stopped again two years later after a Town Board members photographed the release of a plume of black smoke from the crematory. It has been operating again since January 2021, when the state Department of Environmental Conservation gave its approval.

Part of the problem appears to be a lack of communication and trust between the crematory and legislators. Amigone says it was negotiating for a new location in another municipality, but claims that effort was undercut by the Legislature’s requirement that it remain in Tonawanda. Ryan and Conrad doubt the company’s sincerity.

Regardless, as this page has observed before, a crematory does not belong in a residential area. One way or another, that facility needs to close.

Maybe the six months between now and the start of the Legislature’s next session will produce a resolution. But it should be plain to everyone that the status quo is intolerable – for nearby residents and businesses, for lawmakers duty-bound to respond to their constituents and for Amigone, whose leaders must surely be weary of the pressure.

