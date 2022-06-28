The Editorial Board: Once again, New York’s laws fail to deal seriously with a drunk driver who kills

And, again, New York turns its back on an innocent, killed by a drunk driver who fled the scene, leaving his victim – a teenager – to his fate. For his crime, Kevin J. Czajka will serve – are you ready? – no more than five years in prison. It should be at least double that, and probably more.

Czajka, 55, of Lancaster struck two bicyclists on Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster in August 2020. Eighteen-year-old Maytham J. Vukelic died of his injuries at Erie County Medical Center. The other bicyclist, also a teenager, was hospitalized for several days.

Police had to look for Czajka, and it didn’t take them long. After the drunk driver drove from the scene, they followed several pieces of his Chevrolet Silverado along the road. That led him to his house about 40 minutes later. He was charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and aggravated vehicular assault. He’ll be out of prison in less than five years – maybe just 20 months.

Czajka was originally faced with the possibility of up to 15 years in prison when he was arraigned in September 2020, but even that is insufficient punishment for the crimes he knowingly committed: manslaughter, assault and fleeing the scene. We presume he didn’t mean to kill Vukelic, but that doesn’t mean the death was an accident. Far from it.

Drunk driving is well established as a public hazard. It causes damage, injury and death. The loss of judgment, control and coordination when inebriated are common knowledge. Anyone who drinks while expecting to drive later is, with indifference aforethought, risking the lives and safety of everyone on the road, including anyone in the drinker’s vehicle. That’s no secret, yet the laws of New York continue to treat roadway killers such as Czajka with undue deference, showing more sympathy for the drunks on the road than the people whose lives they take.

The problem isn’t that Czajka was sentenced to less than the maximum – different cases present different evidentiary hurdles – it’s that New York’s law is puny. Even judges recognize the problem. “If the law allowed me to, I would increase your sentence 10 times,” State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. told Stephen J. Wruck last year.

Kloch had just sentenced the Niagara Falls man to the stiffest punishment possible for his guilty plea to second-degree vehicular manslaughter – 2-1/3 to seven years in state prison. Wruck also fled the scene – running past his victim, who had been ejected from her car – then compounded the crime even more by falsely reporting his sport utility vehicle had been stolen. By the State of New York’s jumbled thinking, that deserved no more than seven years in prison – likely less, given the possibilities of parole.

Some people, surely cynics, have argued that New York’s laws are so tender because state legislators harbor a “there-but-for-the-grace-of-God” mentality about their own driving habits. State politicians have certainly shown themselves to be less than angelic – New York’s government is the nation’s most corrupt, some critics have alleged – but can lawmakers really be so debased? The answer must lie elsewhere – lack of attention, perhaps, or simple indifference.

Whatever it is, it needs to change. A boys-will-be-boys attitude is insufficient to a crime that inflicts death and, with it, anguish and disruption – all avoidable.

Five years for recklessly killing an 18-year-old is an insult. Western New York’s delegation – Democrats and Republicans, together – should take the lead on bringing New York’s laws up to a standard that affords adequate respect to human life.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.