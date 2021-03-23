The Editorial Board: Once again, it takes a state lawsuit to make Sheriff Howard clean up his act

If there were a “three strikes and you’re out” rule when it comes to lawsuits against public officials, Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard would be cleaning out his desk.
New York State’s Commission of Correction last week filed its third lawsuit against the sheriff, trying to make him follow the rules for jails in the state. This suit, in which the commission was joined by the state Attorney General’s Office, deals with Howard’s handling of sexual misconduct cases involving jail staff and inmates.
In the words of Attorney General Letitia James, Howard has for years “turned a blind eye to rampant sexual misconduct allegations” at the two jail facilities he oversees.
Howard is not accused of any sexual misconduct himself, but rather of a glaring sin of omission: Failing to properly investigate charges of sexual contact between jail personnel and inmates. In other words, not doing his job.
State and federal law stipulate that there is no such thing as consent to sex by an inmate with a jailer, due to their power imbalance. In the outside world, having sexual relations without consent is considered rape, which is the charge brought against adults who have sex with underage individuals.
The lawsuits against Howard, as well as reporting by The News’ Matthew Spina, cite instances in which sexual contact between inmates and jail staff was alleged and then dismissed or minimized by management of the Erie County Holding Center and the county Correctional Facility in Alden.
The Commission of Correction sued Howard in 2006 because of overcrowding at the county jails and four years later over Howard failing to provide personal hygiene and other items to incarcerated people awaiting arraignment.
Howard’s time in office has been plagued by controversy and even tragedy. When 27-year-old Mikey Frears died in the Holding Center on March 13, it marked the 32nd death at the facility since Howard was elected in 2005. Frears’ death is under investigation.
After 27-year-old India Cummings died in the Holding Center in 2016, the Commission of Correction concluded it was “homicide due to medical neglect.”
Howard has already announced this will be his last term as sheriff; he plans to run for town supervisor in Wales. He is fond of reminding county legislators who question him that he is an independently elected official, implying that he answers only to the voters.
Interestingly, the sheriff doesn’t seem to think that same standard applies to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Howard spoke at a “Remove Cuomo” protest in Orchard Park on March 14.
Howard said at the rally he didn’t know whether Cuomo was guilty of the sexual harassment or misconduct charges made against him, but that he considers Cuomo to be unfit to serve.
“Based on what I know and what I believe, I believe that the governor should resign now from his public office and allow our elected leaders to focus on serving the people, instead of it being the other way around,” Howard said.
If only the sheriff was as concerned about running his own department in service to the people, rather than picking which laws and regulations he wishes to follow and which to ignore. For example, Howard made headlines in 2013 by saying he would not enforce the SAFE Act gun control law. He and other gun rights advocates consider the law an infringement on their Second Amendment rights.
“I’ve seen him tread on our Constitution,” Howard said of Cuomo.
The current lawsuits by the attorney general and Commission of Correction note the Sheriff’s Office’s indifference when it comes to obeying and enforcing laws and regulations regarding sexual contact in the jails.
Doing your job only when it suits you would get someone fired in the private sector. We are counting the days until there’s a new sheriff in town.
