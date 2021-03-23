The Editorial Board: Once again, it takes a state lawsuit to make Sheriff Howard clean up his act

The Commission of Correction sued Howard in 2006 because of overcrowding at the county jails and four years later over Howard failing to provide personal hygiene and other items to incarcerated people awaiting arraignment.

Howard’s time in office has been plagued by controversy and even tragedy. When 27-year-old Mikey Frears died in the Holding Center on March 13, it marked the 32nd death at the facility since Howard was elected in 2005. Frears’ death is under investigation.

After 27-year-old India Cummings died in the Holding Center in 2016, the Commission of Correction concluded it was “homicide due to medical neglect.”

Howard has already announced this will be his last term as sheriff; he plans to run for town supervisor in Wales. He is fond of reminding county legislators who question him that he is an independently elected official, implying that he answers only to the voters.

Interestingly, the sheriff doesn’t seem to think that same standard applies to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Howard spoke at a “Remove Cuomo” protest in Orchard Park on March 14.

Howard said at the rally he didn’t know whether Cuomo was guilty of the sexual harassment or misconduct charges made against him, but that he considers Cuomo to be unfit to serve.