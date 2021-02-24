The Editorial Board: On vaccines, doctors have the skills and insights to make a difference

Nielsen told The News that 199 medical practices in Buffalo Niagara have signed up to receive vaccines, but none has received any.

There are increasingly promising signs about the supply. The Biden administration said this week that weekly shipments of vaccines to the states would increase by 1 million doses.

Manufacturers are doubling their production, including Pfizer, which says it will provide more than 13 million doses per week by mid-March. And the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced that a single-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson was safe and effective, meaning it could soon become the third authorized coronavirus vaccine, after Pfizer and Moderna.

Seasonal flu shots are administered each year in various locations, including doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and pop-up clinics. The coronavirus vaccine is likely to resemble a flu shot in that a new one will be given each year. The manufacturers will be able to adjust their formulas to account for the new virus variants, such as the highly contagious one from the United Kingdom that has been detected in a small number of people in Erie and Niagara counties.