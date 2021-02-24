The Editorial Board: On vaccines, doctors have the skills and insights to make a difference

The national push to get people vaccinated against Covid-19 represents an arms race – the faster the shots arrive in arms, the closer we are to reopening society.
The pace of inoculations is picking up again after snowstorms around the country caused delivery disruptions. Doctors in Western New York make a good case that they should be receiving shipments of the vaccine, as supplies increase. County- and hospital-run facilities are well-equipped to vaccinate large numbers of people, but once supply increases, there is an important role for doctors.
Dr. Nancy Nielsen, senior associate dean at UB’s medical school, pointed out in a Buffalo News article on Wednesday that doctors routinely administer vaccines and they know which of their patients need them most.
A problem with New York State’s online registry for vaccine appointments is it forces older people who aren’t internet savvy to find someone willing to help them find an appointment. Even individuals with computer skills can find that securing an appointment feels like it has roughly the same odds as winning the lottery. It would be useful to have doctors assigning appointments rather than relying on computerized games of chance.
Nielsen told The News that 199 medical practices in Buffalo Niagara have signed up to receive vaccines, but none has received any.
There are increasingly promising signs about the supply. The Biden administration said this week that weekly shipments of vaccines to the states would increase by 1 million doses.
Manufacturers are doubling their production, including Pfizer, which says it will provide more than 13 million doses per week by mid-March. And the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced that a single-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson was safe and effective, meaning it could soon become the third authorized coronavirus vaccine, after Pfizer and Moderna.
Seasonal flu shots are administered each year in various locations, including doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and pop-up clinics. The coronavirus vaccine is likely to resemble a flu shot in that a new one will be given each year. The manufacturers will be able to adjust their formulas to account for the new virus variants, such as the highly contagious one from the United Kingdom that has been detected in a small number of people in Erie and Niagara counties.
Another good reason to make doctors part of the last-mile delivery of vaccines is the relationships they have with their patients.
Nola Goodrich-Kresse, public health educator for the Orleans and Genesee county health departments, told The News, “They know whether or not they can handle the vaccine. They can encourage them in getting it.”
Here’s hoping there is soon enough vaccine available to put doctors in the loop.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.