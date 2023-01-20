The Editorial Board: On Seneca Street, in city schools and at Canalside, good things are happening

With the new year fully underway and after so much turmoil and sadness in 2022, let’s take time to acknowledge some of the hopeful signs for 2023.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is on the road to recovery, back at the team’s facility almost daily. Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His survival hinged on an incredible medical team that quickly applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the field. For the millions watching this life-saving action in real time, it elevated the urgency for training in CPR.

The Hamlin effect spread quickly. Donations poured into his GoFundMe effort for the Chasing M’s Foundation, a community toy drive. Roughly 245,000 donors sent more than $8.7 million.

The positivity resulting from what could have been a tragedy is turning into celebration. Adam Zyglis, The News’s Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, honored the player with a mural on Seneca Street in Larkinville. The inspiring mural has already caught the attention of farflung news outlets and local passersby, those specifically seeking out the artwork, taking selfies and making the shape of No. 3 jersey-wearing Hamlin’s well-known symbol of – what else?– a heart.

…

School is getting a lot more fun for Buffalo kids with the opportunity to work on robots, print 3D images and fly drones. Drones!

The Buffalo School Board will spend a few million dollars in federal Covid-19 relief funds on WozEd kits, curriculum and training for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teachers in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Some $900,000 has already been spent toward WozEd materials. So far, it adds up to roughly 60 middle school technology classes in robotics and 3D printing, in addition to setting the stage for high school WozEd electives.

The effort runs in tandem with the district’s growing Career & Technical Education program, which includes a partnership with WozEd, a STEM program started by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Not only does schoolwork become fun work, but it offers the opportunity to learn skills applicable in the real world, such as the FAA Part 107 drone flight certification.

We echo Jim Klubek, educational consultant for WozEd: “Who wouldn’t come to school if they knew they were flying drones that day?”

…

And one more uplifting story, this one at Canalside. It involves plans by Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. to start work later this year on a four-story building – address yet to be determined – that will provide core services to visitors and also host the agency’s administrative functions.

But here is where it really offers: relief. The new Canalside Gateway Building will contain restrooms. Yes, finally, on both the street and towpath levels, and handicapped accessible.

The new building, part of the sprawling North Aud Block , will offer the kind of information and amenities visitors expect. The year is still new and, like any other, will be filled with episodes of joy and sadness. Let us take a moment to recognize the joy.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.