The Editorial Board: On Lasalle, Democrats show the GOP has no lock on hypocrisy

Attention, Democrats: If, in the age of crazy, you’ve been laboring under the delusion that only Republicans break the rules to get what they want, we give you the New York State Senate.

With its predetermined vote rejecting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for chief state judge, the Democratic-dominated Judiciary Committee reached its foregone conclusion and then violated the standard it had previously set for Republicans.

Perhaps that’s just something about the politician’s DNA, or maybe it’s one of the defects of human nature. Either way, with their dogmatic intransigence, Senate Democrats have shown themselves to be just as committed to political gamesmanship as Republicans are.

OK, maybe they’re not that bad. They haven’t instigated an insurrection or threatened the global economy by threatening a reckless default on public debts. But you get the idea. Like Republicans, they object to blatant hypocrisy only when the other side does it.

Here’s what they did last week. The Judiciary Committee made a show of performing its constitutional function regarding Hochul’s nomination of Hector LaSalle, an eminently qualified jurist, to become chief judge of the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court. For reasons mainly driven by politics, the Senate – firmly in Democratic hands – was expected to reject the nominee of the Democratic governor.

It did and for reasons that the official objections don’t adequately explain. But that was only the start of the Democrats’ gamesmanship. They also did a 180-degree turn from the criticism their own No. 2 official had lobbed against Republicans only weeks earlier.

“Democrats took the Senate majority in 2019,” Sen. Michael Gianaris of Queens said in October. “But for decades before that, it was even the case that the ‘hearing’ and the vote on confirmation happened within minutes of each other, in some cases. They just have the hearing, and throw the nomination on the floor for a vote – not a very deliberative process.”

Odd then, that only minutes after grilling LaSalle, committee Democrats called a vote, narrowly defeating the nomination. Yes, a committee vote is different from the full Senate vote that Gianaris criticized, but it’s a distinction without a difference: Democrats hope not to allow a vote in the full Senate at all. Whatever works, right?

LaSalle’s judicial record doesn’t explain the hostility the committee heaped on him. What else, then? Hochul certainly flexed her budgetary muscle last year – on both a new Bills stadium and changes to the bail reform law. Some legislative Democrats didn’t like that.

The new budget season is about to begin.

