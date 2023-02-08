When a medical crisis sent Kim Pegula to the hospital last June, Buffalo knew it was serious. The silence about her condition and her continuing absence from her leadership position within the Buffalo Bills and Sabres made that both obvious and – in a town that values the Pegula family – worrisome.

Now, we know and, because of it, the bond between this community and the Pegulas seems likely to become even closer. Such is the affection here for the owners of both professional sports franchises.

Kim Pegula – co-owner with her husband, Terry, of both sports teams – suffered cardiac arrest on that morning, her 53rd birthday. The couple’s daughter, Jessie, shared the information this week on The Players’ Tribune website. Her mother, she disclosed, continues to struggle with difficult health challenges but survived because her sister, Kelly Pegula, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation while waiting for first responders to arrive at their Florida home.

None of the family, understandably enough, wanted to talk about the trauma that Kim suffered and which the rest of them shared. But the silence began to wear on Jessie, one of the world’s top professional tennis players. After the on-field cardiac arrest suffered by the Bills' Damar Hamlin – and the immediate CPR that also saved his life – she wanted to speak out.

“I texted my husband, Taylor, that the situation with my mom was weighing on me,” she wrote in her essay. “When can we start talking about it? When can I tell her story, my story, my family’s story? Everyone just keeps asking me. I really need to get it off my chest.”

Weeks later, she told it.

Kim Pegula continues to struggle, Jessie wrote. With the cardiac arrest, her mother suffered a brain injury that left her with “significant expressive aphasia and significant memory issues.” Expressive aphasia, doctors told The News, occurs when a lack of oxygen causes difficulty speaking.

“When people have expressive aphasia, they typically can understand what is being said to them, but they have difficulty communicating back, ranging from a complete inability to speak to a mild impairment to speak,” said Dr. Nicholas Silvestri, associate professor of neurology at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Buffalo holds the Pegulas close. They bought both the Sabres and the Bills and have kept them here. Without their ownership, either team might already have left for other, larger markets. Knowing this story, both heart-wrenching and encouraging, Buffalo is bound to hold them even closer.

An important note: Kelly Pegula had only recently learned CPR when that training allowed her to save her mother’s life. Jessie wrote: “I remember her telling us what she was doing in our family group chat, and my mom even responded, ‘Nice Kells! Now if we have a heart attack you can revive us.’ ”

And so it was. Because Kelly knew CPR, she saved her mother’s life, just as the life of Hamlin was saved. So may it save any of us at any unexpected moment. To learn how you can save a life, visit the American Heart Association’s CPR & First Aid website, cpr.heart.org/en.

As Jessie once quoted her mother: “ ‘If you want to do something, you can do it – but go and do it. What are you waiting for?’ ”

Classes are available around Western New York.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.