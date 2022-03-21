The Editorial Board: On health care and ethics, Albany has the opportunity to serve entire state

Much of JCOPE’s problems stem from structural rules that serve to protect public officials rather than the public. For example, its voting rules allow a minority of commissioners to block the agency from taking action in any given case. It also hides behind executive sessions that shut out the public and is exempt from Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws.

Hochul has proposed a new oversight body that would make decisions by simple majority vote, ending the ability of a minority to squelch an investigation. And while some in the Legislature are pushing for strong ethics reform, good government groups are alarmed at proposals within the Senate and Assembly to continue JCOPE in its current form.

In a letter to legislators, seven such groups, representing a range of viewpoints, observed that “A vote to continue funding JCOPE without reform is a vote for the state’s failed ethics status quo.”

We agree. New Yorkers should view any effort to keep this broken agency in place as purposely evasive.

