The Editorial Board: On ethics, the Legislature continues to resist genuine, independent oversight

It’s not exactly a budget issue, though it would have been better for Albany to agree on an effective new ethics regime as it negotiated the 2022-23 spending plan, now three days late. Still, it is essential that the governor and Legislature get their collective minds right on what New York needs and what its voters should demand: independent oversight.
Hochul is already there, based on comments she has made since taking office in August. Legislative leaders, meanwhile, seem pleased to hang on to the influence they wield on who gets to oversee their activities. And there’s the rub: It will take all three – the governor, the Senate and the Assembly – to make any changes. Better still would be a constitutional amendment that creates effective, independent oversight. That would require the approval of New York voters.
As it stands, none of that seems likely to happen as part of the budget, unless Hochul uses the clout a New York governor owns to pull legislative leaders in line. Former Gov. David Paterson used that authority effectively, adding critical elements to routine measures that were needed to keep the government running after a late budget. We’re not specifically suggesting Hochul take that step, but ethics reform is important enough that it wouldn’t count as a misuse of power.
The existing ethics organization – the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, known as JCOPE – made its insufficiency public last year, when it reversed its dubious decision granting then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo ethical cover to write his book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Cuomo won that ruling based on a pledge not to use state personnel or resources.
But state employees did help with the book. Cuomo insisted they volunteered to help. JCOPE, suddenly finding its spine, rejected that explanation and reversed its ruling. In December, it moved to seize Cuomo’s $5.1 million payment; on Friday, Cuomo sued to keep the money.
The conflict opened a window on the weaknesses of JCOPE. Its ties to the public officials it is meant to oversee are just the start. Even worse, it can neither investigate nor find any official guilty of malfeasance unless two commissioners from their own political party vote for it.
Thus, by design or by accident, a minority of JCOPE commissioners can block action. In addition, the commission shuts out the public from its proceedings and is exempt from the state’s Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws. You could hardly design a better emasculated public oversight board.
New York has long been identified as having one of the nation’s most corrupt state governments, as well as its most dysfunctional Legislature. Understanding that, it’s hardly surprising that lawmakers don’t want anyone with any clout poking around in their affairs. No one should expect them to bow to that kind of change except under pressure from voters.
Hochul signaled the need for change in her State of the State address in January. She suggested an independent board with rotating members drawn from the deans of five of the state’s 15 accredited law schools. That idea appears to have failed, based on the Legislature’s fierce determination to decide who gets to decide on its ethics. In that, it’s a different version of gerrymandered political districts, in which politicians choose their voters before voters ever get to choose their politicians.
More recently, a coalition of reform groups offered a compromise. Its plan would permit legislative leaders and statewide elected officials to each choose one member for a selection committee that, in turn, would choose five members for a new ethics commission. That, at least, would put the members beyond the grasping arm’s-length reach of elected officials.
Still, there’s no obvious rush to include this in the budget. That, too, is in keeping with Albany tradition: Keep kicking it down the road and hope it goes away. That can’t happen. JCOPE is the lesson: It was a phony ethics operation. New York, still trailing the corrupt odor of Tammany Hall, needs to use this moment to show voters that ethics matter in democratic government.
Earlier this year, Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, pushed for a constitutional amendment to create a new ethics board in which most members would be appointed by a panel of judges. That would be an improvement over the current system, even given that most New York judges are elected under party affiliations.
Indeed, New Yorkers would benefit most from a constitutionally protected ethics structure that would resist political tinkering. That takes time. A constitutional amendment must be approved in a statewide referendum but only after two separately elected legislatures approve the proposed amendment.
Albany should move on two tracks: pursuing such an amendment while improving policies and transparency. The proposal by the good governments groups is a worthy possibility. It, or something like it, needs to be approved before the Legislature adjourns in June.
• • •
