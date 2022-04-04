The Editorial Board: On ethics, the Legislature continues to resist genuine, independent oversight

But state employees did help with the book. Cuomo insisted they volunteered to help. JCOPE, suddenly finding its spine, rejected that explanation and reversed its ruling. In December, it moved to seize Cuomo’s $5.1 million payment; on Friday, Cuomo sued to keep the money.

The conflict opened a window on the weaknesses of JCOPE. Its ties to the public officials it is meant to oversee are just the start. Even worse, it can neither investigate nor find any official guilty of malfeasance unless two commissioners from their own political party vote for it.

Thus, by design or by accident, a minority of JCOPE commissioners can block action. In addition, the commission shuts out the public from its proceedings and is exempt from the state’s Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws. You could hardly design a better emasculated public oversight board.

New York has long been identified as having one of the nation’s most corrupt state governments, as well as its most dysfunctional Legislature. Understanding that, it’s hardly surprising that lawmakers don’t want anyone with any clout poking around in their affairs. No one should expect them to bow to that kind of change except under pressure from voters.