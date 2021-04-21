The Editorial Board: On Earth Day, a global warning

The realities of climate change present Buffalo Niagara with some good news and bad news. We’ll give you both together: Global warming may turn Buffalo into a climate refuge.

Our region’s location near two Great Lakes gives us access to abundant freshwater. Torrid conditions that drive people away from other states and countries can work to our advantage. Buffalo’s snowstorms will no longer be fodder for late-night TV comics, but will be a source of cooling relief.

(Go ahead with your jokes about global warming and this week’s snowfall; it’s good to get them out of your system. Weather is what’s happening today, while climate data is the long-term average of weather conditions.)

Being a climate refuge presents opportunities for which our region should prepare. But it’s also a consolation prize. The bad news is that rising temperatures and sea levels in this century will send millions away from their homes looking for habitable conditions. And those perils will eventually reach Western New York, which, of course, has its own climate challenges.

We should prepare to attract and welcome climate refugees here, but in the meantime we must support efforts to slow the heating of our planet.