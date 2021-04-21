The Editorial Board: On Earth Day, a global warning

The realities of climate change present Buffalo Niagara with some good news and bad news. We’ll give you both together: Global warming may turn Buffalo into a climate refuge.
Our region’s location near two Great Lakes gives us access to abundant freshwater. Torrid conditions that drive people away from other states and countries can work to our advantage. Buffalo’s snowstorms will no longer be fodder for late-night TV comics, but will be a source of cooling relief.
(Go ahead with your jokes about global warming and this week’s snowfall; it’s good to get them out of your system. Weather is what’s happening today, while climate data is the long-term average of weather conditions.)
Being a climate refuge presents opportunities for which our region should prepare. But it’s also a consolation prize. The bad news is that rising temperatures and sea levels in this century will send millions away from their homes looking for habitable conditions. And those perils will eventually reach Western New York, which, of course, has its own climate challenges.
We should prepare to attract and welcome climate refugees here, but in the meantime we must support efforts to slow the heating of our planet.
Thursday is Earth Day, which President Biden will observe by kicking off a two-day virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders. The president is looking to demonstrate to the rest of the world that the United States is committed to leading in the fight against climate change, a contrast to the “America first” isolationism of the country under former President Donald Trump.
It is expected that Biden will pledge that the nation reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. That’s an aggressive goal that will require substantial increases in renewable energy and sharp cuts in the use of fossil fuels.
The president’s commitment to mitigating climate change, including $174 billion in spending to boost the electric vehicle market as part of his massive infrastructure package, is gaining traction and causing the mostly Republican opposition to dig in its heels.
We saw an example earlier this month in Niagara County, where two Republican state lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Michael J. Norris, held a news conference to denounce a new provision in state law that affects how large-scale renewable energy projects will be taxed.
The law provides a standardized method for how large wind or solar projects are assessed. The “discounted cash flow” model does not mean that municipalities will get less tax revenue. The process, used often in evaluating commercial real estate investments, means estimating the current value of a property based on how much money it will generate in the future. The estimated income for a series of future years is brought back, or discounted, to the current year. And municipalities may still negotiate payment-in-lieu-of-taxes arrangements with energy developers.
Those who line up against renewable energy projects ignore the fact that the costs of slowing climate change will only increase the longer we wait to start paying them.
Buffalo Niagara will benefit if local leaders plan for accommodating climate refugees, but if our nation clings to shortsighted environmental policies, the whirlwind we reap will ultimately devastate everyone in its path.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.