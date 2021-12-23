The Editorial Board: Omicron creates confusion and threat, but this holiday season, safety is easier

Those who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get any of the three available vaccines as a booster, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending either of the other two, partly because of their higher rate of effectiveness and partly because of the risk of a rare but potentially fatal blood clot issue linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot.

But the booster is the key. Without it, infection is both likelier and apt to be more severe. With it, a semblance of normal life is manageable for most people. That’s true not just for today, but likely for years to come, given the expectation that, like the seasonal flu, some version of Covid-19 will continue to circulate.

It’s doing that now with a vengeance. The best estimates are that Omicron is 25% to 50% more transmissible than the Delta variant, which is 50% more transmissible than the Alpha variant. And Alpha is 50% more transmissible than the original version of the virus.