The Editorial Board: Omicron creates confusion and threat, but this holiday season, safety is easier

On the eve of one of the most festive and religious days of the year, Western New Yorkers face a complicated risk of Covid-19. That calls for caution.
While infection rates in Erie County have declined by 30% over the past two weeks, they remain high compared to much of the rest of the nation. What is more, the Omicron variant is far more infectious than previous versions of the novel coronavirus. It’s easier to get and while reports suggest that it causes a lower grade illness than the Delta variant, it’s not always the case and, even then, it may not stay that way.
For the wise, what matters is that the virus remains potentially lethal. In Texas on Monday, an unvaccinated Houston area man suffered what is believed to be the first American death from the Omicron variant. It still kills, and it will do it here.
Here’s the essential fact: Neither Omicron nor Delta nor any other variant of this virus cares about Christmas. That’s our job. We do it by respecting others, wearing a mask in crowds and, most importantly, by being fully vaccinated – with a booster.
Today, that’s the unofficial definition of full vaccination, and it may soon become official. The Omicron variant is adept at evading the waning protection of previous shots. But a third does either of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines has been shown to boost antibodies to effective levels – enough to prevent serious illness, hospitalization or death.
Those who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get any of the three available vaccines as a booster, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending either of the other two, partly because of their higher rate of effectiveness and partly because of the risk of a rare but potentially fatal blood clot issue linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot.
But the booster is the key. Without it, infection is both likelier and apt to be more severe. With it, a semblance of normal life is manageable for most people. That’s true not just for today, but likely for years to come, given the expectation that, like the seasonal flu, some version of Covid-19 will continue to circulate.
It’s doing that now with a vengeance. The best estimates are that Omicron is 25% to 50% more transmissible than the Delta variant, which is 50% more transmissible than the Alpha variant. And Alpha is 50% more transmissible than the original version of the virus.
Altogether, that makes this, our second Christmas with Covid, a time to learn how best to live in this new normal. We have the tools to do it – vaccines for almost everyone, masks when needed, distancing as appropriate – but we have to apply them. As one expert, Andrew Noymer, recently told The Washington Post, it’s about balancing risks and rewards: Does the enjoyment you’ll get out of a concert make the risk of infection worth attending?
Noymer is an associate professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California at Irvine. For now, he said, he is comfortable eating in a restaurant. But he’s ready to re-evaluate conditions and, if they change, to return for some time to eating only at home.
It seems a sensible approach, accounting for factors such as vaccination status, local conditions and crowd size. Some may reasonably prefer to be even more conservative, but no one should be less. As President Biden said this week, this is a time for concern, not for panic. For concern, read preparation and awareness.
That’s important because Covid-19 remains mysterious. With at least 50 mutations, Omicron’s appearance was dramatic and unsettling. Yet there is still the possibility that many or most of its infections will be mild – though not all of them, as the death in Houston makes irrefutably and tragically clear.
Nevertheless, in Japan, Covid-19 cases and deaths are plummeting for reasons no one has yet been able to explain. Indeed, that country has fared better than most Western nations throughout the pandemic. Is it genetics? Diet? Weather? Greater familiarity with managing respiratory illnesses? Any or all could be related, but clearly there is something to learn, as there also is in South Africa, where the Omicron surge appears to be subsiding as quickly as it rose.
For now, though, we all need to be careful, understanding that a boostered vaccination offers significant protection not just for any individual but – speaking of Christmas – for the neighbors whom adherents are commanded to love.
Be good to yourselves and those you meet. Don’t make this an Omicron Christmas.
