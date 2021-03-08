The Editorial Board: Officials must use generous Covid relief to sow seeds of long-term prosperity

A windfall is an unexpected or unearned gain, like a piece of fruit blown down by the wind.
New York State residents certainly earned a generous amount of aid from the federal government in the past year as we coped with a once-in-a-century pandemic, but parts of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Package are unexpectedly generous.
Once the relief bill becomes law, the fruits of the federal windfall must be strategically used to fertilize future growth as well as recover from the damages caused by coronavirus.
Bailing out Buffalo
The $350 million promised to the City of Buffalo goes beyond what the city needs to close the hole in its budget linked to the pandemic. That brings both opportunities and obligations to Mayor Byron W. Brown and his administration. It’s imperative that the city find imaginative uses for the money that generate future economic growth.
It would be too easy to fritter away the federal funding. Brown is running for re-election this year, hoping to win a fifth term. There will be a temptation for him to spread around some of the funds in ways calculated to win favor. Those calculations are not mutually exclusive from the city’s best interests, but the Brown administration needs to keep its focus on seeding long-term prosperity.
Using the funds to give raises to city employees, for example, would saddle the city with expenses that would become burdensome down the road.
Brown gave his State of the City address on Friday and noted that Buffalo had come through a rough year in solid shape, putting it on the cusp of achieving “one of the best fiscal positions in the history of our city.” The stimulus bill’s generosity will play a major role, while vindicating the mayor’s strategy of staying the course, avoiding city layoffs and introducing new programs to help residents and businesses recover from a year of devastation.
The best and brightest minds in and around City Hall will need to come up with innovative projects to keep the city’s development moving forward. We might even hear the “R” word again – renaissance – as the economy reopens and smart plans are put in motion.
New York’s deficit debate
The New York Times reported on a study by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center that showed New York State’s total revenues from April through December 2020 were down 4.1% from the same period in 2019, not nearly as devastating as might have be expected in a pandemic year.
The Covid-19 bill will pay New York about $12.5 billion in total aid, which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says is short of what’s needed to close a projected $15 billion deficit. However, some analysts peg the hole as much less.
E.J. McMahon of the conservative-leaning Empire Center for Public Policy estimates New York’s spending gap at closer to $8 billion.
Cuomo mentions the idea of a tax increase on wealthy New Yorkers to fill the budget hole, but with new billions in federal aid – the third-highest sum for any state – there’s no reason to take drastic action that would make the state’s economic climate any unfriendlier to businesses and entrepreneurs. The aid package, as well as possible state ventures into legalized marijuana use and mobile sports betting, should keep New York out of the red.
Back-to-school shopping
In the House version of the bill, the Buffalo Public Schools stood to receive Covid relief money that equals roughly 25% of the district’s annual budget. The figure will change a bit in the Senate-passed version, but in any case it should go a long way toward helping the district do whatever it takes to bring students back to school.
Some school buildings need upgrades in their ventilation systems, or physical remodeling to accommodate social distancing. There will no doubt be a need for extra personnel to help with new classroom configurations, new lunchroom requirements, new bus routes, etc.
The urban districts of Buffalo, Lackawanna and Niagara Falls are to receive the largest share of new aid, but every other district will also benefit. As we put more vaccines in arms, we need to put more students in classrooms.
• • •
