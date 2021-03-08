The Editorial Board: Officials must use generous Covid relief to sow seeds of long-term prosperity

Using the funds to give raises to city employees, for example, would saddle the city with expenses that would become burdensome down the road.

Brown gave his State of the City address on Friday and noted that Buffalo had come through a rough year in solid shape, putting it on the cusp of achieving “one of the best fiscal positions in the history of our city.” The stimulus bill’s generosity will play a major role, while vindicating the mayor’s strategy of staying the course, avoiding city layoffs and introducing new programs to help residents and businesses recover from a year of devastation.

The best and brightest minds in and around City Hall will need to come up with innovative projects to keep the city’s development moving forward. We might even hear the “R” word again – renaissance – as the economy reopens and smart plans are put in motion.

New York’s deficit debate

The New York Times reported on a study by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center that showed New York State’s total revenues from April through December 2020 were down 4.1% from the same period in 2019, not nearly as devastating as might have be expected in a pandemic year.