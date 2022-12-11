The Editorial Board: Officer who admitted trying to railroad a parolee faces the lowest of felonies

The case of Eliezer Rosario II is unfolding, as the state parole officer was charged with three felonies in connection with his June admission that he had planted evidence in a drug and gun case.

State police charged Rosario, 43, with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Both charges are class E felonies.

Let that sink in. To try to railroad someone into prison – committing a slow-motion abduction under color of law – counts only as the lowest grade of felony that New York law recognizes. First-degree kidnapping, meanwhile, can carry a life sentence.

Rosario was arrested Nov. 30 and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday in Buffalo City Court, according to court records, and WIVB-TV, which first reported the arrest late Monday.

In New York State, Class E felonies are punishable up to five years in prison. It is a surprisingly light sentence for actions that could have sent another to prison for a lot longer.

Back in June, Rosario not only admitted that he planted evidence in a gun and drug case – and then lied about it – but he also admitted on the witness stand that he wouldn’t have planted the evidence if he knew he was being recorded by a Buffalo police officer’s body-worn camera.

The outcome could have been the stuff of nightmares for Anthony S. Davis after he was supposed to check in with his parole officer by phone on Nov. 25, 2020. After not receiving a call from him, Rosario and a partner went to the boarding house on Northumberland Avenue where Davis was living.

After Davis let them in, the officers looked around and reportedly found a loaded handgun in a common area inside the house. A Buffalo police officer – among five who were called to assist – was with Rosario when both visually scanned Davis’ room. The police officer discovered something on a TV stand. The events unfold on video footage recorded by that officer’s body-worn camera.

The officer points out a bullet in Davis’ room. Rosario volunteers that he will take the picture, removing a cellphone and holding it above the TV stand. A few seconds later Rosario says, “Wait, wait, wait, wait.”

The corner of the video frame reveals a gloved hand appearing to reach across the top of the stand near the round of ammunition, as The News’ Aaron Besecker previously reported. Rosario’s hand shows Davis’ state-issued Department of Corrections and Community Supervision identification card. Rosario takes a photo.

“How ‘bout that, ID with the gun. ID with the bullet,” Rosario says, correcting himself on the description.

Buffalo police charged Davis, a parolee since 2019, on felony drug conviction, with misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon, and two low-level drug charges. Being convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree drug possession would have Davis facing seven to 15 years in prison, according to his attorneys.

Body camera footage prevented the worst-case scenario from happening, as Rosario was the second prosecution witness in Davis’ jury trial on June 16. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office entered into evidence a photo showing the ammunition on the top of the TV stand in Davis’ room.

Then Davis’ defense attorneys presented another photograph of the round, this one with Davis’ ID next to it. Then they rolled the body camera footage. Rosario, when pressed by the judge to answer defense’s question about whether he would have placed Davis’ ID card next to the bullet, answered “No.”

Rosario admitted he wrote – in a legal document – that he found the round of ammunition next to Davis’ ID card. Providing false information in a sworn statement, including a deposition, is illegal.

The judge dismissed charges against Davis. Investigations are underway. Rosario is suspended without pay.

Here’s a question: How many times has this happened the past, before police work body cameras? This kind of corrupt law enforcement is everyone’s worst nightmare. For a period, it was Davis’s reality. The law needs to recognize that this is no Class E felony.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.