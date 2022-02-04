The Editorial Board: Officeholders fantasizing about leaving Erie County are wasting their taxpayers'’ time

Here’s the only seceding that should be going on in Erie County: It’s by the municipal officeholders pushing this silliness from their positions of irresponsibility. Who are these clowns?
The officials – we’ll resist calling them leaders – from some of the county’s rural areas are fantasizing about leaving Erie County in favor of pastures they think are greener. It is nonsense that does nothing to improve conditions or respond in a serious way to whatever real issues may be on the table.
One of the proponents of this public embarrassment is Marilla Supervisor Earl “Skip” Gingerich Jr. who, rather than offering real ideas for improving the lives of residents, thinks he’d like moving the town to Wyoming County.
Gingerich’s economic complaint is that Erie County doesn’t send his town enough money. And he thinks Wyoming County will? Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz estimated Marilla would have to raise taxes by 33% to compensate for lost revenue.
Gingerich also complained about Poloncarz’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Our opinion out here is it’s ‘we, the people,’ not ‘I, the king’ or ‘the tyrant,’ “ he said, evidently with a straight face. But there are no monarchs or tyrants in Erie County. Just people trying their best to protect residents from a deadly virus, which will pass.
Here’s what Gingerich and his fellow crackpots should be doing instead: Argue for more money. Make the case. Support candidates who share your views. Be sensible. Be real. And, for crying out loud, put on a mask.
