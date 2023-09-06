So, Ron DeSantis now wants the money? Of course he does – and he should. It’s too bad he wasn’t as clear-thinking when New York needed similar help.

The Florida governor’s state was just pummeled by Hurricane Idalia and has been is in touch with his ultimate political nemesis, President Biden (whom he declined to meet with when the president visited after the storm). Biden, as always, is prepared to bring federal assistance to bear when disasters strike, so it’s no surprise that he is ready to help Floridians recover from the calamity that struck last week.

It’s not even surprising that DeSantis is working the system on behalf of his state and his constituents. That’s his job and it would be unthinkable, verging on malfeasance, not to seek the help that Americans – and specifically, New Yorkers – are always ready offer in times of need.

But it was only 11 years ago, when DeSantis – then a member of Congress – joined the majority of his Republican colleagues in denying New York the help it needed in the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. One wonders if he would be similarly discriminating as president: offering aid to Florida or other red states while stiffing New York and other blue ones.

It’s not just DeSantis, either. As Politico reported last week, Florida’s Republicans have a grubby record of supporting government assistance for their state’s natural disasters while frequently rejecting broader packages designed to lessen the impact of similar emergencies.

A spokesman for DeSantis’ presidential campaign offered an unconvincing explanation for his candidate’s vote in 2012: It reflected some undefined, unexplained sense that aid for Hurricane Sandy was packed with pork-barrel spending. Of course, one man’s pork can be another’s penicillin, but even if it were true, a moment of emergency and human suffering isn’t the time to make a stand. More likely, he was preening for tea-party-types whose knees jerk every time a dollar is spent. In any case, does anyone think DeSantis will refuse the money if some fellow Republican finds a pound of pork in the assistance?

The strange thing – the admirable thing – is that New Yorkers always seem ready to help, whether it’s returned or not. Most other Americans are, too, we suspect – it’s their supposed leaders who need to prove their purity, which is often another word for intransigence. Indeed, after Hurricane Sandy and the 9/11 terror attacks, helpers arrived by the hundreds from around the country.

Still, New Yorkers’ readiness to help is one of the things that make this a great state. Indeed, New York does it every day of every year: Taxpayers here are net givers to the country, sending more money to Washington in tax dollars than they get back in services. Other states, less able for whatever reason, are net takers, bringing in more federal dollars than they provide. Such is life in a large and diverse country.

Things are liable to get worse in the coming years, as a changing climate punishes areas of the country with more frequent and more destructive disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes. Many of the most susceptible areas are in southern red states, which will be asking for increasing amounts of federal help. They will get it and New Yorkers are unlikely to protest.

If New York needs anything special, it’s more generous federal help when blizzards overrun areas of the state. As it stands, Washington doesn’t fully acknowledge catastrophic snowstorms as disasters needing its help. But they can be lethal and broadly destructive, as last December’s blizzard was here. That policy needs to change.

We hope DeSantis and his like won’t object.

