The Editorial Board: NY Hero Act needs changes to make safety rules less heavy-handed

A bill intended to ensure workplace safety passed both houses of the state Legislature and is sitting on the desk of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. The intent of the “NY Hero Act” is laudable, but it contains some burdens on businesses that would hamper their ability to make a post-pandemic comeback.

Whether Cuomo vetoes the bill or negotiates changes with lawmakers, some amendments are in order.

In enacted, the measure would require the state Labor Department to issue minimum workplace health and safety standards, including required access to protective equipment, time for hand washing and social distancing. Whether those are required by state mandate rather than common sense after the pandemic is contained is debatable, but they are practices widely followed at this point.

The more onerous parts of the bill would:

• Open up employers to more lawsuits under a “private right of action” provision that allows employees to sue for noncompliance with Covid-19 safety protocols.

• Require any business with 10 or more employees to form a joint labor-management workplace safety committee. Members would be able to raise health and safety concerns that the employer must respond to, and would be permitted to attend training without loss of pay.