The Editorial Board: Nursing home reforms need more care than budget negotiations will allow

The State Legislature is making a mistake on the crucial matter of nursing home care. By roping it into the unrelated matter of the state budget, lawmakers are needlessly rushing decisions on critical and complex matters. If they proceed on this track, they will inevitably cause significant, long-term problems that would otherwise be avoidable.
The issue is one that both critics and many nursing home operators acknowledge: In some nursing homes, residents are poorly cared for. Many factors contribute to those problems, and they are issues in which state government has a legitimate and compelling interest. That’s all the more reason to get it right.
Legislators and, especially, governors have long loved cramming unrelated matters into the state budget. It’s always a dubious strategy, though frequently harmless enough. But in an intensely complex and consequential matter such as nursing home care, it can be dangerous.
When such measures are put on the legislative fast track, unintended consequences become all but inevitable. When the well-being of elderly or infirm residents is at play, the results can be catastrophic.
All health-related funding issues are complex, especially when they involve government funding and oversight. It’s like a giant ball of string: Pull on any one, and the whole enterprise may be distorted. So it is with nursing homes, where lives are in play.
So, the first thing is for legislators to remove this matter from budget negotiations. It needs separate, deliberate and detailed consideration before making the kinds of significant changes that are on the table.
Second is to recognize that some nursing homes are already performing at high levels, serving the interests of their residents. So, proposals to require nursing homes to spend at least 70% of their revenue on direct patient care or at least 40% on staffing – that is, pulling the string – may, in some cases, hurt more than they help. One size will not fit all.
Supporters of the changes say they merely provide a ”floor” for investment by nursing homes and, to be sure, their concerns are legitimate. Some nursing homes underperform and put their residents at risk.
But operators say their overriding problem is a lack of qualified candidates to hire. Minimum staffing requirements, they say, will force them to pilfer from one another. They want the state to fund a training program that will expand the availability of nurses and other professionals.
Operators also say that the requirements will harm their financial ability to take over and improve subpar nursing homes, surely an unwanted outcome.
But there are other issues to be addressed, including infection control. The industry needs a close examination.
The News has spent three years investigating nursing homes – the good and the bad. Issues are real and serious, but they are also intensely complex. Simple solutions risk consequences no one wants to incur.
The state surely should implement a worker training program. It’s essential and would make a difference. But other actions need greater review than Albany is now providing. It should pull this matter out of the budget and look harder.
