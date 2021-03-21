The Editorial Board: Nursing home reforms need more care than budget negotiations will allow

So, the first thing is for legislators to remove this matter from budget negotiations. It needs separate, deliberate and detailed consideration before making the kinds of significant changes that are on the table.

Second is to recognize that some nursing homes are already performing at high levels, serving the interests of their residents. So, proposals to require nursing homes to spend at least 70% of their revenue on direct patient care or at least 40% on staffing – that is, pulling the string – may, in some cases, hurt more than they help. One size will not fit all.

Supporters of the changes say they merely provide a ”floor” for investment by nursing homes and, to be sure, their concerns are legitimate. Some nursing homes underperform and put their residents at risk.

But operators say their overriding problem is a lack of qualified candidates to hire. Minimum staffing requirements, they say, will force them to pilfer from one another. They want the state to fund a training program that will expand the availability of nurses and other professionals.

Operators also say that the requirements will harm their financial ability to take over and improve subpar nursing homes, surely an unwanted outcome.