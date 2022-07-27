The Editorial Board: Nondisclosure agreements should not be necessary for Bills stadium community giveback negotiations

Nondisclosure agreements are usual when negotiations between private parties are still in progress. It’s not quite as common for elected officials to have to sign them before negotiating public matters.

Western New Yorkers have been waiting for some months to learn how local community needs would be supported as part of Western New York’s investment in a new Bills stadium. It’s safe to say that a community benefits agreement, by definition, is a public matter. After all, $850 million in public funds from New York State and Erie County are being spent on building the stadium.

The three county legislators participating in the negotiations – Chairwoman April Baskin, Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers and Republican Legislator John Mills – have been asked to sign NDAs as a condition of their involvement. They don’t have much choice, and each has indicated varying degrees of reluctance, with Baskin conceding, “What I will not do is put myself in a position to not be at the negotiating table after almost a year of fighting for us to get to this point.”

Baskin, who has prepared a comprehensive list of recommendations – including better public transportation to the stadium, support of school athletics, neighborhood investment, minority employment and more – is right. She can’t step away now. But it’s too bad that a public servant’s hands are being tied in this way.

They say that sunlight is the best disinfectant. Proponents of these nondisclosure agreements, however, claim that its bright rays could burn negotiating efforts. As Franklin Jones, chief negotiator and legal counsel for the county on the stadium deal, warned, “Professional teams can be quite sensitive to bad press and public disclosures in these transactions are rarely made to shine a positive light on the team.”

Entities, like football teams, that depend on the robust support of the public and comprehensive coverage by the media, learn how to roll with the punches in good times and bad. Given the fervent dedication Western New York fans continue to provide to their home team, it’s hard to imagine how revelations from community benefit negotiations could shake that foundation. Both sides will push back and it’s expected that concessions will be made. Any compromise that emerges will likely include some, but not all, of the elements that have already been widely publicized. In this case, we just don’t see the need for secrecy.

Like Baskin, however, we reluctantly conclude that if nondisclosure agreements are what it takes to kickstart the community benefits agreement negotiations, then so be it. In the end, it’s more important to get a substantial giveback from the Bills organization than it is to argue about how we get there.

But we also agree with Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo’s statement: “The entire community stands to benefit from this agreement. Not being able to speak about it with each other, or with the community, is a negative, any way you look at it.”

