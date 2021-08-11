The Editorial Board: No more three (white) men in a room, but Albany's reputation for corruption remains

Remember three men in a room? That was the shorthand for how Albany crafted a state budget. Each year, the governor and the head of each legislative chamber would negotiate a new spending plan as rank-and-file legislators waited for their voting instructions. It wasn’t just three men, either – it was three white men.

Boom. That’s gone.

When the three high-ranking elected officials next meet to hammer out a state budget it will be one white woman, one Black woman and one Black man. That’s change.

Indeed, the transformation began after former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was arrested and succeeded by Carl Heastie, who is Black. It accelerated two years ago after Republicans lost control of the Senate and Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Black woman, rose to the post of majority leader.

Now, with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul about to take over as governor, the change will be complete, and accomplished in just six years. The question now is how – if, at all – that will affect politics in a state government that is known as – take your pick – the nation’s most corrupt or one of the nation’s most corrupt.