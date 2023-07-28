With the ink still drying on the new Buffalo Bills stadium agreement, there is already disturbing talk of missed expectations and goals for the community. The time to rectify this problem is now.

This is an unacceptable situation, but it can’t be entirely blamed on the Bills since a stadium construction team is in place. Among that team’s responsibilities is to recruit minority contractors and it’s not happening, according to the chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature. Lead construction firms have not done nearly enough to recruit minority contractors, said April Baskin.

Delay is not an option. The construction team needs to communicate with the underrepresented contingent that are meant to play an active role in constructing the stadium.

If the team is making the effort, it will be easy enough to demonstrate. It just takes something the chairwoman is demanding – transparency:

Respond to the inquiries that Baskin says have gone unanswered.

Show the public evidence of concerted outreach to qualified contractors who fall within the realm of minority and women business entrepreneurs, veteran and disabled owners.

Display the call logs and meeting notes. That is if such evidence exists. If it doesn’t, that tells a tale.

Baskin is disgusted, and rightly so. She says she has heard from a “laundry list” of people who tell her, “We want to work. We just don’t know how we can figure it out.” She’s not accepting excuses like waivers and “good faith effort” and neither should the public. So far, evidence is mounting that the big-league players in the construction field are still hogging the ball.

Even Empire State development’s assessment last month concluded that the Bills hiring through early June of minority and women-owned businesses, as well as service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses, “is well below its expected performance” under project participation goals. This is a $1.54 billion project. There should be plenty of work to go around.

Baskin’s anger should be shared by anyone concerned about public dollars being spent on a project that is legally and morally supposed to benefit the entire community.

The Bills are required to make and document a “good faith effort” to achieve at least an overall participation goal of 30% for minority and women-owned businesses, divided equally between each group. In addition, the Bills must meet a 6% goal for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

Kathryn D’Angelo, the Bills’ general counsel and senior vice president for business administration, offered a pitiful excuse in explaining that 10% of the stadium’s construction value has been awarded to contractors so far. D’Angelo would have minority subcontractors believe that there is still time to “access information” and be hired for smaller bid packages. Why not earlier?

A spokesman for the Gilbane/Turner construction management team said fewer than 10 construction contracts have been awarded. But achieving the goal requires reaching out and explaining the process to those interested. It doesn’t happen by osmosis.

Baskin said many state- and county-certified minority business owners told her that they have not received useful information about how to get started so they can participate in the stadium construction project.

The Legislature’s chairwoman is right to be worried that the window is closing for underrepresented business owners to participate in what could be a life-changing opportunity. The Bills reps and project construction manager claim there is still time on the clock. Use it wisely, starting with communicating with all players. And do it yesterday.

