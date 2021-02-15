The Editorial Board: 'No excuses' for Cuomo's slow response on nursing home deaths

It would be hard to blame Cuomo for being concerned about how that information would be used by the Trump administration’s heavily politicized Justice Department, but that doesn’t excuse dragging its feet on releasing crucial information and, with that, misleading New Yorkers – including members of the state Legislature who had also sought the information.

Cuomo acknowledged on Monday that he should have moved faster – “No excuses,” he said – but insisted there was no ulterior motive. In the end – even counting deaths in hospitals – New York’s nursing home mortality rate was about the same as the national average.

That’s remarkable in its own way, given that New York was the country’s ground zero early in the pandemic, when even the experts didn’t know how the virus behaved or how best to protect from it. Most New Yorkers, we suspect, would have understood the challenges of leading in an uncertain and chaotic time. Cuomo would have benefited from getting in front of this long ago.

Nevertheless, we remain convinced that New Yorkers have benefited from Cuomo’s leadership during the pandemic. His critics would have you believe that his failure to promptly release those figures obviates every other action the governor has taken as the novel coronavirus threatens illness and death on every street in the state. It doesn’t.