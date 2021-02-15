The Editorial Board: 'No excuses' for Cuomo's slow response on nursing home deaths

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made an error last year in failing to clarify the number of deaths of nursing home residents from Covid-19. He acknowledged as much in a lengthy press conference on Monday meant in part to confront a mounting political problem.
The pandemic is a public health crisis nearly a year old and, like all crises, it is producing its share of second-guessing. It’s easy to see some of that in the attacks on Cuomo. Republicans and even some Democrats have pounced on comments made last week by Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide.
DeRosa said the administration withheld those more accurate mortality figures – it “froze,” she said – out of fear of what the U.S. Justice Department would do with them. While accepting responsibility for the matter on Monday, Cuomo portrayed it not as an evasion, but as part of the inevitable confusion surrounding an ongoing, 24/7 crisis. In the midst of rising infections, vaccine concerns and other pandemic issues, said another aide, the administration simply took its eye off the ball.
“The ball” was providing an accurate count of nursing home deaths. The Cuomo administration had initially excluded the deaths of nursing home residents who had been moved into hospitals after becoming infected. Those deaths were counted in overall totals, so New York’s total death count was accurate, but the method of counting offered a false picture of the whirlwind inside the state’s nursing homes. Worse, the administration didn’t straighten out the confusion until after the crisis broke around them.
It would be hard to blame Cuomo for being concerned about how that information would be used by the Trump administration’s heavily politicized Justice Department, but that doesn’t excuse dragging its feet on releasing crucial information and, with that, misleading New Yorkers – including members of the state Legislature who had also sought the information.
Cuomo acknowledged on Monday that he should have moved faster – “No excuses,” he said – but insisted there was no ulterior motive. In the end – even counting deaths in hospitals – New York’s nursing home mortality rate was about the same as the national average.
That’s remarkable in its own way, given that New York was the country’s ground zero early in the pandemic, when even the experts didn’t know how the virus behaved or how best to protect from it. Most New Yorkers, we suspect, would have understood the challenges of leading in an uncertain and chaotic time. Cuomo would have benefited from getting in front of this long ago.
Nevertheless, we remain convinced that New Yorkers have benefited from Cuomo’s leadership during the pandemic. His critics would have you believe that his failure to promptly release those figures obviates every other action the governor has taken as the novel coronavirus threatens illness and death on every street in the state. It doesn’t.
Nor does it mean Cuomo should be impeached, as some of his loopier Republican critics say. This is a matter for voters to evaluate. And it surely doesn’t mean Cuomo’s pandemic authority should be ended.
As it stands, those powers will expire in March, one year after they were granted. But even though infection rates are declining and vaccine distribution is improving, new, more infectious variants of the virus are spreading fast. The threat may wax and wane, but it remains and it demands a focused and nimble response from government. Far from ending Cuomo’s authority, the Legislature should extend it, perhaps in shorter increments.
Cuomo governs with his elbows out, so it’s easy to understand the frustration and anger of state legislators of both parties. The administration treated a coequal branch of government with the kind of disregard that burns bridges. It’s always a mistake to fudge – or even appear to fudge – figures such as these. Cuomo is paying a price.
Still, what New Yorkers learned last week from DeRosa’s admission adds only a little to what they learned last month from the report by Attorney General Letitia James. New Yorkers deserved better but the right response is to let it play out as a political and election issue.
In the meantime, it is in New Yorkers' interest that Cuomo be focused on his job, especially in getting New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible and leading the state out of this dark time.
