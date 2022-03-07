The Editorial Board: No-cost economic development program may collapse if Congress fails this duty

There are two parts to the EB-5 program. The first part is known as the direct program. It is a permanent U.S. government program, created in 1990. It does not need to be reauthorized. However, it is small and not used to create jobs in Buffalo. When Congress created the Regional Center program in 1992, it designed it to be reauthorized every couple of years. Last June, it wasn’t.

There is, admittedly, an uncomfortable aspect to this program, in that it encourages people in other countries to – essentially – buy their way into the immigration system. But it’s not the only way the United States makes way for new residents and this one has been shown to benefit the country. Here, it’s made a difference and we shouldn’t allow it to fail.

A bill in Congress died in the Senate due to inertia and ambition, said William Gresser, the Buffalo-based native whose firm has shepherded the program’s investments across the region. Sometimes, he observed, things get lost in the shuffle in Congress but also, he said, and some members want to attach amendments to the bill. Both issues have conspired to put this program at risk.

But to Gresser and other advocates, it doesn’t matter what else is in the bill as long as it includes reauthorization of the program.