The Editorial Board: No-cost economic development program may collapse if Congress fails this duty

It is important for Congress to reauthorize the federal EB-5 Regional Center program that invests millions of dollars into our local economy. It provides permanent jobs at no cost to taxpayers. Tens of millions of dollars in investment capital and thousands of new jobs are at risk largely due to Congress’ lack of attention to this economic development tool.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs have been staunch supporters of the program. The entire objective of the EB-5 Regional Center program is to create jobs.
Here is how it works: Upon investing here, an immigrant, together with a spouse and unmarried children under age 21, can apply for permanent residency. That high, six-figure investment must result in the creation of 10 new U.S. jobs, at a minimum, for each investor.
It has worked here, producing $74 million to finance Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and Gates Vascular Institute; $1.9 million for the redevelopment of the former Women and Children’s Hospital; $4 million for the construction of Health Sciences Charter School; $5 million for construction of a parking garage on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus; and $30 million for the redevelopment of the former Lord Amherst campus in Amherst.
Since 2008, more than 800,000 jobs have been created in the United States from more than $37 billion in program capital. In Western New York, more than $100 million of immigrant investor capital has created several thousand construction and permanent jobs. This is all private capital. The program comes at no cost to governments.
There are two parts to the EB-5 program. The first part is known as the direct program. It is a permanent U.S. government program, created in 1990. It does not need to be reauthorized. However, it is small and not used to create jobs in Buffalo. When Congress created the Regional Center program in 1992, it designed it to be reauthorized every couple of years. Last June, it wasn’t.
There is, admittedly, an uncomfortable aspect to this program, in that it encourages people in other countries to – essentially – buy their way into the immigration system. But it’s not the only way the United States makes way for new residents and this one has been shown to benefit the country. Here, it’s made a difference and we shouldn’t allow it to fail.
A bill in Congress died in the Senate due to inertia and ambition, said William Gresser, the Buffalo-based native whose firm has shepherded the program’s investments across the region. Sometimes, he observed, things get lost in the shuffle in Congress but also, he said, and some members want to attach amendments to the bill. Both issues have conspired to put this program at risk.
But to Gresser and other advocates, it doesn’t matter what else is in the bill as long as it includes reauthorization of the program.
We agree.
