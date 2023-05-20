We’re not sure what U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. was thinking last fall when he issued a grotesque ruling that assaulted press freedom by the back door while encouraging the union-busting tactics of the coffee giant Starbucks. We don’t know if a second judge really understood it, either – but he knew it was unsound.

Starbucks, which appears to hate unions the way the Grimm brothers’ witch hated Hansel and Gretel, had demanded that employees and union representatives turn over all documents and recordings of conversations with the media about their efforts to unionize stores in Buffalo. Among the news outlets it named were The Buffalo News, The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Guardian. Sinatra thought that was a fine idea.

Fortunately, an administrative law judge with the National Labor Relations Board had a more sensible view of the matter. The Starbucks subpoenas violated the National Labor Relations Act, Judge Charles J. Muhl said.

“The employees’ strong interest in keeping their union activities confidential outweighs [Starbucks’] need for the information,” he wrote.

That should have been obvious even to Sinatra, especially given Starbucks’ weird defense of its action. The company issued the subpoena arguing that the union’s problems with organizing stemmed not from what the company did, but from the union publicizing what the company did.

Its action followed a ruling by the NLRB that, in response to the organizing effort, Starbucks had unlawfully closed stores, fired workers, withdrawn benefits, failed to bargain with the union, and more. Starbucks has denied wrongdoing.

The ruling also resolves, at least for the moment, the free press issue that the subpoena raised. Starbucks’ devious approach appeared to circumvent both federal and state protections for journalists.

The First Amendment protects the press against interfering laws while New York’s Shield Law protects journalists from having to disclose confidential sources. Starbucks tried a workaround, going after its own employees in a strategy that would do lasting harm to journalists and their readers. So, while Muhl’s ruling didn’t directly address those issues, free press advocates could find a measure of relief.

The prospects of a quick end to this labor warfare seem remote, but neither does much doubt exist as to what it will take: Starbucks needs to behave.

It’s easy to understand that any company might prefer to avoid the costs and complications of a union shop. But so what? Unions are legal in this country and, if the NLRB is on target, the company’s approach is both abusive and illegal. Indeed, Starbucks’ actions demonstrate why unions form in the first place. It needs to do better.

