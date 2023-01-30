The Editorial Board: Nichols’ killing underscores need for change in police culture

Outrage isn’t enough. While it’s true that video footage of the savage beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers can’t help but provoke outrage, shock, horror and disgust, the next step after reaction must be action – drastic action. What’s also urgently needed is a brutally honest analysis of the culture of policing in America.

That includes Buffalo and Erie County. Though neither has seen this horrific kind of crime, misconduct is hardly unheard of, along with official efforts to downplay it.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died on Jan. 10, three days after a Jan. 7 traffic stop during which he was chased down, shocked, pepper-sprayed and pummeled beyond recognition by the fists, boots and batons of five officers.

What possible reasons could there be for such an assault on an unarmed FedEx worker who was on his way home after photographing a Tennessee sunset?

Though the officers, who face criminal charges, have all been fired and promises have been made to reveal “the totality of circumstances,” any investigation will circle right back to that central, unanswerable question: Why?

There is no incident-specific justification that explains the fatal assault on Nichols – or those on Amadou Diallo, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and too many other victims of police violence. Those looking for reasons must look at the larger picture of how policing works in America.

According to academics and advocates for police reform, nationwide, police have killed roughly three people per day consistently since 2020. According to Mapping Police Violence, Black people are twice as likely as white people to be shot and killed by police officers.

It’s time to take seriously a statement like this: “…the policing system isn’t broken – it’s working exactly as it was designed to, at the expense of Black life.” Those are the words of Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, co-executive director of the Highlander Research and Education Center, a Tennessee-based civil rights leadership training school.

Like many others, Henderson is attempting to address the context of systemic and institutional racism – still persistent throughout the United States – in which this and other police-caused fatalities occur. Sadly, the context can be so pervasive in some police departments that it enables the possibility of Black officers engaging in police brutality that causes the death of another Black man. Such was the case in Memphis.

Add to that the military-inspired strategy that leads to forming and naming special units like Memphis’ “Scorpion Unit” or Buffalo’s “Strike Force,” labels more suited to an action film starring Dwayne Johnson than to a public safety initiative.

When policing activity is organized with combat in mind – and now may even include military-grade equipment – the deadly simplicity of an “us vs. them” mindset makes unnecessary violence all the more possible.

As Jack Greene, professor emeritus of criminology and criminal justice at Northeastern University, recently explained, “The simple idea is that when you’re a police officer, somewhere along the line you begin to understand that you depend on your fellow police officers should you get in some trouble. That then begins to create this internal dynamic of mutual interdependence and perception of a hostile world.”

Through examining these larger frameworks, incidents like the beating death of Tyre Nichols remain horrific, but become somewhat easier to comprehend. More important, the frameworks pinpoint where real change needs to happen.

On Friday, Buffalo Mayor Bryon W. Brown wisely made a point of gathering his team to watch the first public airing of the shocking video from Memphis. This city has been lucky, some might say. Though there have been plenty of occurrences where police brutality has been alleged, including brutality against people of color, the city has not seen a murder like that of George Floyd.

In 2020, Buffalo instituted its Buffalo Reform Agenda, which included implicit bias and de-escalation training for officers, mandated body cameras, a city surveillance system and a duty-to-intervene law. Memphis unveiled its Reimagine Policing program, which is similar to Buffalo’s, in 2021. And roughly 300 police reform bills have been passed across the country since the Floyd murder.

Thus far, though, these initiatives have not caused any appreciable lessening in incidents of police misconduct.

At the federal level, a George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would prohibit racial profiling, ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, limit the transfer of military equipment to police departments and make it easier to bring charges against offending officers. Many feel that action at the highest level of government would help guard against local laws being ignored or disappearing.

None of these initiatives reach for the heart of police culture and the possibility of systematic, institutional change. And, in truth, changing a culture is a big lift. It needs to happen, but it won’t come quickly or easily.

None of this diminishes the essential work that thousands of good cops do every day. Their work is hard; Buffalo has seen video proof of that. But it can’t be an anything-goes culture. Rules and standards need to apply.

At least some reforms are happening across America. It will be important for everyone – social justice activists, lawmakers, ordinary citizens – to remain vigilant, monitor the progress of reform and push for real change to occur – around the country and right here.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.