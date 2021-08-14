The Editorial Board: Niagara, Orleans wireless deals show government’s role in expanding broadband

Discussions about the digital divide in America – unequal access to reliable internet service – often mention the “last mile,” the area that large internet providers fail to reach due to prohibitive costs.
Where the private sector leaves off, government must step in, whether in the first, last or middle miles. That’s how all residents of Niagara and Orleans counties got the chance to acquire broadband service, with the help of federal money and a push from local leaders. The counties recently approved contracts with RTO Wireless, a Massachusetts company, that will give all residents the chance to get high-speed internet.
The News reported the Niagara County contract is worth about $4.3 million, and Orleans County’s $3.6 million – all to be paid with federal money, either from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed Tuesday by the Senate, or an Agriculture Department rural broadband program.
It’s a remarkable step forward for two counties with large portions of rural land. The federal government under Biden is going the extra mile to bring broadband service to what it calls “unserved and underserved” areas. Niagara and Orleans counties are examples of the administration’s words turning into action, giving hope to urban as well as rural residents who lack high-speed access.
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought new urgency to the cause. Remote schooling, telemedicine and the ability to work from home depend on reliable internet service. Biden has spoken of treating broadband like a public utility, which was the goal of his original proposal in the infrastructure bill.
While negotiating the bill, Republicans convinced the administration to accept less regulation of internet providers. The proposal to designate $100 billion toward realizing the goal of universal broadband was scaled back to $65 billion, which is still an unprecedented commitment to attacking the problem.
“Universal” may be an unattainable goal, but the infrastructure bill’s broadband component, in addition to millions from the American Rescue Plan, will help fund many state and local initiatives, including Erie County’s ErieNet plan.
Internet deserts arise for economic reasons. For provider companies, the cost of installing service in densely populated areas means they would lose money there. And where service is available, the monthly cost is more than many consumers are willing or able to pay.
Affordability is as much an obstacle for many New York State residents as a lack of access. The Biden administration pushed to set a rate cap on what internet providers could charge low-income customers, but political pushback from Republicans forced the administration to retreat. Thankfully, low-income Americans were not forgotten. The infrastructure bill designates $14.2 billion to lowering internet bills for low-income households. A companion provision, the Digital Equity Act, gives $1.25 billion to state and local authorities for programs that promote internet access such as home subsidies and digital literacy training.
The infrastructure bill’s $42 billion to support broadband will be distributed through grants to the states, which know where the greatest needs lie.
The American Rescue Plan’s $350 billion in aid to state and local governments included flexibility for local authorities to spend aid on building or improving broadband networks. That’s what took place in Niagara and Orleans counties, and, as The News reported this month, part of the aid will bolster Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz’s $20 million ErieNet broadband plan, the design of which is underway.
One way to bring consumers more low-cost internet options is by introducing more competition. Some small companies have made inroads to bringing broadband into Buffalo and nearby towns, but it’s hard for them to compete with behemoths like Spectrum and Verizon.
Municipal-run broadband networks can compete with the large telecoms. They have been successful in towns like Chattanooga, Tenn., Dalton, Ga., and Wadsworth, Ohio, giving residents broadband plans for about $40 per month. The Biden bill does not give funding priority to municipal plans, but it does prevent states from excluding them from applying for grants.
The Biden infrastructure bill must still pass the House. Fortunately, spending money to close the digital divide has attracted strong bipartisan support. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, pushed for the Treasury Department to allow localities to spend federal stimulus money on broadband.
Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, was an advocate for federal money supporting the wireless projects in Niagara and Orleans counties.
Broadband is for more than watching Netflix. Entrepreneurs need it to expand their businesses. It helps farmers to sell their products and order supplies. And students at all levels need it more than ever.
To put it in economic terms, a Deloitte study on the digital divide concluded that a 10% increase in broadband access in 2014 could have led to $186 billion more in U.S. economic output in 2019.
The infrastructure bill’s broadband provisions are not perfect, but let’s hope members of the House don’t let the search for perfect get in the way of a good bill.
