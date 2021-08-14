The Editorial Board: Niagara, Orleans wireless deals show government’s role in expanding broadband

Discussions about the digital divide in America – unequal access to reliable internet service – often mention the “last mile,” the area that large internet providers fail to reach due to prohibitive costs.

Where the private sector leaves off, government must step in, whether in the first, last or middle miles. That’s how all residents of Niagara and Orleans counties got the chance to acquire broadband service, with the help of federal money and a push from local leaders. The counties recently approved contracts with RTO Wireless, a Massachusetts company, that will give all residents the chance to get high-speed internet.

The News reported the Niagara County contract is worth about $4.3 million, and Orleans County’s $3.6 million – all to be paid with federal money, either from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed Tuesday by the Senate, or an Agriculture Department rural broadband program.

It’s a remarkable step forward for two counties with large portions of rural land. The federal government under Biden is going the extra mile to bring broadband service to what it calls “unserved and underserved” areas. Niagara and Orleans counties are examples of the administration’s words turning into action, giving hope to urban as well as rural residents who lack high-speed access.