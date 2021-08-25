The Editorial Board: Niagara Falls Water Board, like Erie County, needs to improve its sewer system

If Erie County sewage luminaries (yes, there’s such a thing) were trying to convince residents that it is important, if not exactly sexy, to spend public money improving the wastewater system, they succeeded via a story in Monday’s editions of The News.
Indeed, the ready answer to critics who insist that government is always the enemy is that only through government action and regulation do Americans have ready access to clean water, a primary requirement not just for health, but for life. But the systems don’t last forever. They need to be maintained and updated, as County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz plans to do, using $32.7 million of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan.
“To be blunt, people live longer because of sewers,” Joseph Fiegl, deputy commissioner of sewerage management, told the Erie County Legislature last month. What is more, he said, economic vitality depends on them: “Sewers are needed for businesses to develop and to grow,” he said.
It’s necessary work, even if it falls short of the transformational ambitions that the deluge of federal money ought to provoke. It’s the kind of routine work that would eventually be completed though bonding. Still, the project is at least plausible and of obvious public necessity.
It’s not just Erie County, either, as anyone who was anywhere near Niagara Falls on July 29, 2017, is bound to remember. On that day, a gusher of smelly sewage was discharged into the Niagara River near the Maid of the Mist dock. It was an olfactory assault, revolting visitors and residents and generating international scorn, right in the midst of tourist season.
The cause was traced to sludge in one of the plant’s treatment tanks, as well as operator error. But the plant is old and carbon-based – the only one in the country that still operates without having had substantial modifications to its outdated technology. It needs to be replaced.
“Capital upgrades and operational changes at this plant will only get you so far,” one expert, John Goeddertz, noted three years ago. Goeddertz was speaking as a representative of AECOM, a national engineering firm hired by the Niagara Falls Water Board after the 2017 black water discharge. His recommendation was to upgrade the facility as a biological treatment plant rather than a carbon-based one. It would be a valuable improvement, not only modernizing the plant’s technology, but making it less expensive to operate.
That’s a radially different order of business than the work contemplated in Erie County. But because Niagara Falls system is not municipal, it received none of the federal stimulus dollars. Still, leaders of the independently owned Niagara Falls Water Board hope they can qualify for a different pot of federal dollars: the recently passed infrastructure bill.
We hope they get it. We’re pretty sure the residents of Niagara Falls – both Niagara Falls – would be grateful, too.
