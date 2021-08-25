The Editorial Board: Niagara Falls Water Board, like Erie County, needs to improve its sewer system

If Erie County sewage luminaries (yes, there’s such a thing) were trying to convince residents that it is important, if not exactly sexy, to spend public money improving the wastewater system, they succeeded via a story in Monday’s editions of The News.

Indeed, the ready answer to critics who insist that government is always the enemy is that only through government action and regulation do Americans have ready access to clean water, a primary requirement not just for health, but for life. But the systems don’t last forever. They need to be maintained and updated, as County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz plans to do, using $32.7 million of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan.

“To be blunt, people live longer because of sewers,” Joseph Fiegl, deputy commissioner of sewerage management, told the Erie County Legislature last month. What is more, he said, economic vitality depends on them: “Sewers are needed for businesses to develop and to grow,” he said.

It’s necessary work, even if it falls short of the transformational ambitions that the deluge of federal money ought to provoke. It’s the kind of routine work that would eventually be completed though bonding. Still, the project is at least plausible and of obvious public necessity.