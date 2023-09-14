Transparency is essential when a police officer causes the death of another person in the line of duty. It is a tragedy when this happens, but most often it is an unavoidable tragedy – and the sooner all the facts of the incident are disclosed, the better this can be publicly understood.

That’s why it’s very difficult to comprehend why the Niagara Falls Police Department did not release the names of a man who was killed and the officers who fired the shots that killed him until 35 days after the shooting.

The shooting of Benjamin Rivers, 53, occurred on Aug. 3 and the officers who fired the shots were Officer Ian Sitek and Officer Kayla Richards, but these names were not made public until Sept. 7.

This withholding of information is even more perplexing because body camera footage graphically documenting the fatal confrontation – Rivers had a weapon and fired at the police officers, who then fired back – was released immediately after the shooting, on Aug. 4. Niagara Falls police officials gave statements that described most of the details – except the names – on that day. Usually, names are released immediately following such incidents, as demonstrated by recent police shootings in Buffalo, the Town of Niagara and Niagara Falls itself. In these incidents, the wait before the names were known ranged from one to four days. Not 35.

It should be obvious why full details should be released as soon as possible, but maybe it can’t be stressed often enough that when information is withheld, public suspicion is bound to mount in direct proportion to the length of time it is kept in the dark. It’s natural to suspect – fairly or unfairly – that when officials deliberately remain silent, there is something they don’t want the public to know.

The state Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation, which reviews incidents in which a police officer may have caused the death of a person, is investigating this fatal incident.

As it does so, police officials in Niagara Falls should review their procedures and commit to an official policy of consistent transparency for both the public good and their own.

