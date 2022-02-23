The Editorial Board: Niagara Falls needs to play its part in completing a long-planned regional asset

Outdoor trails for public use have been one of the great recreational successes in Western New York over the past couple of decades, and none of them has been more welcome than the Niagara River Greenway. Now, there’s a chance to complete that long-gestating project, but doing so requires a commitment from Niagara Falls.

Visionaries two decades ago saw an interconnected system of shoreline parks and trails allowing walkers and bicyclists to travel safely from south of Buffalo all the way to Lake Ontario. The big missing link today is in Niagara Falls, where some leaders are hesitant.

This is a gift. The trail through the city would be built at no expense to the municipality. The state Department of Transportation asks only that the city maintain its section of the trail, including a privacy fence that would separate the trail from homeowners’ backyards in the city’s LaSalle neighborhood.

It’s a reasonable standard, one that every other of the trail’s locality accepts. But some on the City Council are worried about the expense, given the difficulties the city has maintaining its existing infrastructure. Mayor Robert M. Restaino would prefer any design to be “low maintenance,” but is generally on board. It’s the right approach.