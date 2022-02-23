The Editorial Board: Niagara Falls needs to play its part in completing a long-planned regional asset

Outdoor trails for public use have been one of the great recreational successes in Western New York over the past couple of decades, and none of them has been more welcome than the Niagara River Greenway. Now, there’s a chance to complete that long-gestating project, but doing so requires a commitment from Niagara Falls.
Visionaries two decades ago saw an interconnected system of shoreline parks and trails allowing walkers and bicyclists to travel safely from south of Buffalo all the way to Lake Ontario. The big missing link today is in Niagara Falls, where some leaders are hesitant.
This is a gift. The trail through the city would be built at no expense to the municipality. The state Department of Transportation asks only that the city maintain its section of the trail, including a privacy fence that would separate the trail from homeowners’ backyards in the city’s LaSalle neighborhood.
It’s a reasonable standard, one that every other of the trail’s locality accepts. But some on the City Council are worried about the expense, given the difficulties the city has maintaining its existing infrastructure. Mayor Robert M. Restaino would prefer any design to be “low maintenance,” but is generally on board. It’s the right approach.
It’s appropriate, of course, for the Council to crunch the numbers, but it also needs to see the big picture. This is a project that stands to benefit every community it touches, and it’s free to the city. The potential benefits – to the city, its economy, the environment and the whole region’s health – are too attractive to kick away. It may take some creativity, but this project is worth the effort.
The city section of the trail, along with another proposed segment from Witmer Road in North Tonawanda to the Niagara Falls-Wheatfield boundary, represent the last two gaps in the path, said Gregory Stevens, executive director of the Greenway.
Trails such as the Greenway are gaining in popularity. The northern Niagara regional trail network, a plan conceived last year, would extend from Youngstown, at the mouth of Niagara River, along Lake Ontario to Somerset. In addition, the plan would include a bike trail along Route 78 between Olcott and Lockport, where it would connect with the existing Erie Canalway trail.
Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh has called for a conference of all those involved in various trail projects to plan for points of connectivity, creating one master trail system across the county. That opens more possibilities in the effort to improve the quality of life in Niagara County and around the region.
The area’s growing network of well-maintained trails is a key part of that growth. Niagara Falls should take care not to stand in the way.
