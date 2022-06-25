The Editorial Board: Niagara Falls is on the right track with new Wallenda statue, but it still needs more

Next year, there will be a 300-pound bronze sculpture of daredevil Nik Wallenda installed not far from where he took his tightrope rope over Niagara Falls on June 15, 2012.

Why stop there? Though we think a permanent commemoration of Wallenda’s feat is a splendid idea and look forward to seeing artist Susan Geissler’s “Sculpture in the Sky,” which will tower over the intersection of Old Falls and Prospect streets, the rich daredevil history of Niagara Falls could easily fill a museum.

Indeed, there have been a few modest attempts at such a venue, including one that operates as a kiosk near the Imax on the Canadian side, but none has offered the professional exhibition design and well-researched educational signage that an accredited museum can provide.

Such a venue could include photography and archival materials to tell the stories – so many stories – of people who were drawn to the falls, whether to challenge its power, take advantage of its notoriety or pursue less easily definable desires.

It would tell the story of Annie Edson Taylor, who, in 1901, was the first to go over the Falls in a barrel and survive. She hoped it would bring her a comfortable retirement, but she died in obscurity and poverty.

It would tell the the story of Charles Blondin, who first walked a tightrope over the Falls in 1859 and was to repeat the feat hundreds of times – doing somersaults, walking backwards, carrying a man on his back, and, toward the end, cooking an omelet and handing it down to Maid of the Mist passengers.

It might even include those who never meant to be daredevils, but survived trips over the Falls nonetheless, including 7-year-old Roger Woodward, who was swept over the Falls after the boat he and his sister were in capsized. The sister was rescued from the brink, but Woodward went over, wearing a lifejacket, and was picked up at the bottom by the Maid of the Mist, safe but for a few cuts and bruises.

It was a life-changing event for Woodward, and would certainly give museum visitors matter for contemplation.

A well-done museum doesn’t seem so far out of reach now, given that a successful and important institution, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, opened in 2018. Located a couple of miles away, near the Whirlpool Bridge, the Heritage Center tells authentic stories with historical accuracy and compelling visual presentations.

A new venue, devoted to the history of Niagara Falls as a magnet for daredevils, entrepreneurs and, of course, tourists, would create another solid attraction to add to the Heritage Center and other existing facilities, such as the Aquarium of Niagara.

The aquarium has made significant additions to its offerings over the past few years, including a shark and ray attraction, and new jellyfish and penguin habitats. It also plans to open a second facility at the empty Niagara Gorge Discovery Center to be devoted to Great Lakes species, within walking distance of the original Whirlpool Street facility.

The former Discovery building needs to be completely renovated but should be open for visitors in 2024.

Every enhancement that could possibly add to Niagara Falls’ viability for residents and tourists is to be commended – and then it’s time to plan further enhancements.

On the natural side, New York State has done much to beautify and protect the immediate park, including Goat Island and the walking trails that extend from the park as far as Lewiston. The task now is to make visitors more aware of all there is to see and do within the extensive park.

Most tourists never make it as far as the Three Sisters Islands, which offer intimate proximity to the Upper Rapids and now have better safety features and native plantings.

Niagara Falls already has more than most think it has, but its need is still greater than its accomplishments.

Nik Wallenda noted the importance of increasing tourist amenities at the sculpture announcement, adding, “I talk about Niagara Falls everywhere I go because it’s Niagara Falls. The world deserves to see it.”

In the meantime, visit Niagara Falls this summer and discover what’s new. You deserve to see it.

