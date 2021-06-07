The Editorial Board: Niagara Falls air base has what it takes to host Air Force’s new refueling tanker

What’s good for the Air Force and our national security can also be good for Buffalo Niagara. The reserve base is Niagara County’s largest employer. Federal base-closure commissions threatened to close the facility in the mid-1990s and in the mid-2000s, when the base was used for cargo planes. Schumer, a longtime supporter of the base, led a lobbying effort to bring KC-135s to the base in 2016. Now that Schumer is majority leader, he will no doubt use his clout to make sure Niagara Falls gets every consideration as home to the KC-46A.

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand has also been an advocate for the base, along with former Rep. Chris Collins and the late Louise M. Slaughter, a Democratic congresswoman from Fairport.

If the Pentagon chooses Niagara Falls, it should ensure the base has a secure future.

“We would be all set for many, many years to come,” John Cooper, president of the Niagara Falls Military Affairs Council, told The News.

Higgins and Jacobs, in their letter to Scobee, stressed the strategic value of the Niagara Falls base, “as the Arctic theater grows increasingly contested by revisionist powers.”

The Air Force’s site visitors will see that the NFARS has the right stuff.

• • •

