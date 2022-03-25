The Editorial Board; Niagara County offers a better system for compensating officials during a crisis

Niagara County is onto something. It plans to pay bonuses to four top officials who worked long hours to help the county weather the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s a different approach from the one that Erie County took, and a better one.
In Erie County, unelected officials such as the health commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein, are considered hourly employees, though they shouldn’t be. As a consequence, they were paid overtime for the many extra hours they worked. For Burstein, it added up to more than $288,000 in extra compensation in 2020 and 2021, on top of her $209,000 annual salary.
Leaders in management positions such as hers are typically salaried, working as many hours as the job requires. That’s what happened in Niagara County, where the four officials will receive bonuses of either $10,000 or $20,000. They are Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton and Emergency Management Director Jonathan F. Schultz, who will be paid $20,000 each, and their deputies, Victoria Pearson of the Health Department and Dan Leven of Emergency Management, who will receive $10,000 each.
We don’t begrudge Burstein the extra money she earned – she really did work hard during the pandemic – though, it is obviously a lot and, just as obviously, it could have been less. The question is whether Erie County should move to a better system. At the urging of County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, county legislators are considering the matter. They should look closely at Niagara County’s approach.
Theoretically, salaried managers simply don’t qualify for overtime pay at all. It’s one of the pleasures/penalties of professional success: Your pay is set and you do the work. Unbudgeted supplemental compensation is especially unwarranted in the public sector, where that money comes not out of company profits, but from the pockets of taxpayers.
Still, rules can sometimes be broken or at least modified. A calamity such as a once-in-a-century pandemic offers legitimate exception and it suggests a way to evaluate when such executives might legitimately qualify for additional compensation: when a county declares a formal and long-term state of emergency, such as the pandemic produced around New York. The rarity suggests a set of conditions that justifies additional public expense.
There could be other, rare circumstances that would support additional public expense; it’s worth considering. But, after what we’ve been through – and are still enduring – it’s fair to say that county public health officials earned some extra consideration, even if it could have been less than $288,000.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he wouldn’t object to a change in such compensation policies, but he added a caveat: If such changes are approved, those unelected officials should get a raise. That’s also worth considering, but any action should be driven by factors beyond the availability of overtime pay, in particular, the forces of economic competition.
In Burstein’s case, the evaluation would need to consider the compensation packages of similar officials in similar-sized counties. It would also need to factor in what she could earn in the private sector. Regardless, just the loss of overtime that would otherwise be paid during a public health emergency isn’t enough to justify a raise in pay.
• • •
