The Editorial Board; Niagara County offers a better system for compensating officials during a crisis

Niagara County is onto something. It plans to pay bonuses to four top officials who worked long hours to help the county weather the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s a different approach from the one that Erie County took, and a better one.

In Erie County, unelected officials such as the health commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein, are considered hourly employees, though they shouldn’t be. As a consequence, they were paid overtime for the many extra hours they worked. For Burstein, it added up to more than $288,000 in extra compensation in 2020 and 2021, on top of her $209,000 annual salary.

Leaders in management positions such as hers are typically salaried, working as many hours as the job requires. That’s what happened in Niagara County, where the four officials will receive bonuses of either $10,000 or $20,000. They are Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton and Emergency Management Director Jonathan F. Schultz, who will be paid $20,000 each, and their deputies, Victoria Pearson of the Health Department and Dan Leven of Emergency Management, who will receive $10,000 each.