The Editorial Board: Niagara County brownfield cleanup will help spur new development

Brownfield grants have the power to remake entire communities, helping to transform industrial wastelands into productive and even taxpaying entities. Moreover, the environmental cleanup that results from such action is among the key improvements necessary to enhance the health and well-being of those living near the sites.

So, it is with relief for all those who care about the spaces in and around this area that Niagara County is poised to receive $3.9 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean and redevelop brownfields.

The EPA grant will allow the Niagara County Brownfields Program to partner with the state Department of Environmental Conservation. While the county is home to several hundred brownfield sites, officials there say the focus will be contaminated, tax-delinquent properties. The Niagara County Brownfields Program will take temporary ownership of them.

The county has used grants from the EPA through its Niagara County Brownfields Program, so the $3.9 million grant will continue that work, according to a county official. It speaks well of the manner in which the county has utilized those grants that the EPA selected it – and that it is the largest amount awarded in New York. Twelve grants were awarded in New York, totaling $10.5 million.

The recent federal infrastructure bill is playing a big role in the cleanup. It provided the EPA with $1.5 billion, a share of which is designated to fund the brownfields program. Without that money, communities across the country would be left without the resources needed for this cleanup.

Previous EPA grants totaling $9.5 million have been awarded to Niagara County, with $2.3 million intended for brownfield cleanup.

Rep. Brian Higgins spoke of the EPA grant leveraging millions of dollars in private investment in other places across the country through brownfield grants. He has every expectation that the same will occur in Niagara County. It is a hopeful and yet practical prediction. Indeed, beyond the need for responsible stewardship of our environment, it is a primary reason to incur this significant expense.

State Sen. Robert Ortt noted the effect of brownfield dollars on North Tonawanda, reflecting on a “rebirth, renaissance” similar to Buffalo and much of Western New York. This latest announcement of federal dollars should continue that momentum.

