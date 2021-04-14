The Editorial Board: NFTA plan to streamline and upgrade the system’s stops should benefit riders

Western New York bus riders may get faster from point A to point B if transit authority officials proceed with a proposal to eliminate some bus stops while improving others. It’s a sensible idea.

“Bus stop balancing” is an effort to adjust the number and location of stops to improve efficiency for riders. Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officials are seeking input from bus riders through social media, in-person conversations and the Citizen Advisory Committee. Transit employees will be gathering information about any concerns.

Paring down the number of bus stops is a strategy meant to produce a quicker ride. At the same time, other stops will be upgraded to provide shelters, additions that will make waiting for the bus a more tolerable experience, especially in winter.

Some changes are bound to be necessary, given that bus routes in 2021 tend to follow the same paths as the streetcars of a century ago. But Bethlehem Steel Co. is gone, so there is no need for buses to cater bus to long-gone workers. Today’s social configurations call for concentrating bus stops in high-density areas with hospitals, colleges, the university and jobs and training centers.

Nor is there any need for bus stops every two blocks in sparsely populated areas.