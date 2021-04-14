The Editorial Board: NFTA plan to streamline and upgrade the system’s stops should benefit riders

Western New York bus riders may get faster from point A to point B if transit authority officials proceed with a proposal to eliminate some bus stops while improving others. It’s a sensible idea.
“Bus stop balancing” is an effort to adjust the number and location of stops to improve efficiency for riders. Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officials are seeking input from bus riders through social media, in-person conversations and the Citizen Advisory Committee. Transit employees will be gathering information about any concerns.
Paring down the number of bus stops is a strategy meant to produce a quicker ride. At the same time, other stops will be upgraded to provide shelters, additions that will make waiting for the bus a more tolerable experience, especially in winter.
Some changes are bound to be necessary, given that bus routes in 2021 tend to follow the same paths as the streetcars of a century ago. But Bethlehem Steel Co. is gone, so there is no need for buses to cater bus to long-gone workers. Today’s social configurations call for concentrating bus stops in high-density areas with hospitals, colleges, the university and jobs and training centers.
Nor is there any need for bus stops every two blocks in sparsely populated areas.
Nationally, buses spend an average of 20% of their time at stops. Relocating and reducing them can speed up trips while improving on-time performance. Moreover, the average distance between stops of similar transit systems is 1,350 feet, or about 50% longer than the NFTA average of 900 feet. On Elmwood Avenue near Tupper Street, two stops are just 200 feet apart. That’s about a one-minute walk.
Transit officials, chief among them NFTA Executive Director Kimberley A. Minkel, will receive many calls, as she acknowledged. That’s because bus riders become accustomed to routine. In fact, they count on it while calculating the number of hours, minutes and seconds it takes to get from the bus stop to the job. It is why it is so critical to include bus riders in the conversation.
To that end, Transit officials will be developing a sub-site on the NFTA website (metro.nfta.com) that will include a special email address for comment. The agency will also work with its Citizens Advisory Committee and Accessibility Advisory Committee. The authority’s social media address is @NFTAMetro (Twitter, Facebook) nftametro (Instagram).
NFTA officials are doing what they ought to be doing in reaching out to the public on changes involving bus ridership. In the end, bus balancing should benefit bus riders, resulting in a faster, smoother experience. Everyone just needs to be part of the conversation.
• • •
