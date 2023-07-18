The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced its “Bus Stop Balancing” initiative in 2021, and since then, riders may have noticed a change in their regular bus stops.

Change is frequently difficult and, even if defensible, not always welcome. Such is the case for those whose bus stop sits at Delaware and Oakridge avenues.

The transit authority must keep the needs of riders in mind as it evaluates service changes. Some people may have mobility issues. Others rely completely on public transportation.

Bearing those factors in mind, the goal is to come up with a workable plan that satisfies the needs of riders while efficiently sending buses where they need to be. Empty buses with lonely drivers should not be crisscrossing the roads. Nor should packed buses strain to deliver riders to their destinations. It is, indeed, a balancing act and one that the NFTA implemented to “shorten bus rides and conserve resources, while preserving accessibility,” as recently reported.

While the NFTA understands that fragile balance, officials also realize when they need to take a step back. To their credit, that is exactly what they did in responding to the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village residents regarding the announced loss of their bus stop on Oakridge and Delaware avenues. They scrapped a plan to eliminate a stop for the Route 20 Metro Bus after many residents, some of whom are disabled, complained.

A health care aide and a resident, both recently featured in a News article, wanted the NFTA to remove the stop from the list of those being considered for elimination or consolidation.

A transit official said the Delaware/Oakridge stop and the stop just north of the village in front of King’s Total Car Care Service were both targeted for elimination and would be combined into the Delaware/Ferndale stop. She said it should still be convenient for Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village senior living community residents, just across the street.

Lori Vitello, the health care aide at the senior living community, signed a petition started by resident Candice Tortorice. Neither was satisfied. Tortorice’s concern centered around adding any additional distance for those using public transportation, particularly for riders using a wheelchair, walker or cane. Indeed, the NFTA must always keep accessibility top of mind when evaluating any bus stop plan. Their voices, along with others, were heard: The NFTA changed course following a story in The Buffalo News.

Still, the change in direction in this case does not negate the necessity to condense other routes for higher efficiency.

The NFTA cited routes that have “collected too many bus stops,” those that are “too close together,” resulting in slowdowns. Among the goals is to “make sure bus stops are easy to use and in the right place” and “speed up bus trips by decreasing the number of times the bus stops.”

And, “improve the waiting experience by adding shelters and benches.”

Shelters and benches are always welcome, especially in inclement weather, but for those who have grown accustomed to the convenience of certain stops, any change can cause a stir.

We trust that has been the case in the current “Bus Stop Balancing” initiative. If not, authority officials can be sure more riders will affix their signatures to other petitions.

