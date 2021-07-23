The Editorial Board: NFL throws penalty flag to get more players vaccinated

The most famous conscientious objector in American sports was Muhammad Ali, who was stripped of his heavyweight title and banned from boxing for four years after refusing induction into the U.S. Army.
Are the NFL players who today are objecting to the league’s push for them to get vaccinated against Covid-19 willing to sacrifice their livelihoods as martyrs to their cause? We may find out this fall after the NFL’s announcement Thursday that puts pressure on all players to get a shot by threatening the possibility of a forfeit to any team that has a Covid outbreak among unvaccinated players.
Good for the NFL for sending an unmistakable message. It’s unlikely the league could get the players’ union to accept a vaccine mandate, but this is a policy with teeth. A forfeited game means missing a paycheck for that week. That’s a much higher price for vaccine-skeptical players to pay than having to read some mean tweets.
The NFL’s memo to its clubs said that if a Covid outbreak among unvaccinated players caused the cancellation of a game that could not be rescheduled during the 18-week season, the season would not be extended to a 19th week. The team with the outbreak would forfeit the game and players on both teams would not be paid for the missed game. The club with the outbreak would have to cover the financial losses.
In lieu of a mandate, the NFL is using peer pressure to encourage vaccines. A player who costs his team a loss by refusing to be vaccinated would be seen as selfish, not a team player. Teammates, coaches and team ownership would not be happy.
Cole Beasley, the Buffalo Bills’ 32-year-old receiver, has been an outspoken critic of NFL rules that put restrictions on unvaccinated players at team facilities. As of Friday afternoon, Beasley had not reacted on Twitter to the NFL’s latest announcement, but in June he tweeted that he is willing to “play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one. If I’m forced into retirement, so be it.”
Another member of the Bills, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, joined the anti-vaccine chorus on Twitter, repeating a conspiracy theory linking Dr. Anthony Fauci to Pfizer and writing, “It’s been proven that Covid was made” in a lab. The World Health Organization will no doubt be calling to see if Feliciano will share the proof.
DeAndre Hopkins, a receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, said Thursday in a tweet he later deleted that he doesn’t want to “partake in the vaccine” and the league’s new rule “is making me question my future in the NFL.”
It remains to be seen whether the vaccine refuseniks will risk costing their teams a forfeit and themselves a paycheck.
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted a subtle but eloquent comment on the topic. Diggs wrote: “Accountability ... availability.” The implication is that a player owes it to his teammates to not cost them a game.
According to the NFL Network, more than 78% of players have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 14 teams have 85% of players vaccinated. It’s likely the league’s new policy will bring those numbers up. That’s what has happened at hospitals such as Houston Methodist, which started a staff vaccine mandate in April. According to Bloomberg News, among 26,000 employees, just 153 resigned or were fired. The rest went from 85% vaccinated to 100%, except for 600 who were exempted for religious or medical reasons.
Skeptics refer to Covid vaccines as experimental because they received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration rather than full approval. Official blessing from the FDA, which seems at least two months away, would quiet some of the doubters.
In the meantime, the time is right for other organizations and employers to follow the NFL’s lead with inoculate-or-else policies.