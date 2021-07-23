The Editorial Board: NFL throws penalty flag to get more players vaccinated

Cole Beasley, the Buffalo Bills’ 32-year-old receiver, has been an outspoken critic of NFL rules that put restrictions on unvaccinated players at team facilities. As of Friday afternoon, Beasley had not reacted on Twitter to the NFL’s latest announcement, but in June he tweeted that he is willing to “play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one. If I’m forced into retirement, so be it.”

Another member of the Bills, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, joined the anti-vaccine chorus on Twitter, repeating a conspiracy theory linking Dr. Anthony Fauci to Pfizer and writing, “It’s been proven that Covid was made” in a lab. The World Health Organization will no doubt be calling to see if Feliciano will share the proof.

DeAndre Hopkins, a receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, said Thursday in a tweet he later deleted that he doesn’t want to “partake in the vaccine” and the league’s new rule “is making me question my future in the NFL.”

It remains to be seen whether the vaccine refuseniks will risk costing their teams a forfeit and themselves a paycheck.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted a subtle but eloquent comment on the topic. Diggs wrote: “Accountability ... availability.” The implication is that a player owes it to his teammates to not cost them a game.