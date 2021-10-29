The Editorial Board: Next mayor will have chance to evaluate role of officers in mental health response

When a violent situation puts the public in danger, there is a clear and legitimate reason for police to be there to protect citizens and restore order.

As we have noted in this space before, the problems of requiring police to deal with the mentally ill date to the 1980s, when New York adopted the policy of “deinstitutionalization,” a practice in which some mentally ill patients were moved out of hospitals and – theoretically – into a system of community care. That system never developed, making police the de facto first responders, a duty for which they were not trained.

If Walton is elected mayor, she has vowed to direct more funding to mental health care. The challenge would be paying for that without cuts in police funding that could make the city less safe.

Funding for police has climbed steadily during Brown’s years in office. If he wins another term, the city would benefit from the administration bringing in an outside evaluator to study the Behavioral Health Team and see if there are improvements it could make to ensure it meets its mission.

• • •

