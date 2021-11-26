The Editorial Board: News Neediest Fund needs your help as the pandemic keeps families on edge

The pandemic has ravaged household budgets but, this being Western New York, those who are able have given generously to their neighbors. That generosity seems baked into the region’s DNA. Now, as the News Neediest Fund launches into its 40th year to help support families during the holidays with food and toys, it is asking once again that people with means dig deep.

Last year, the Neediest campaign reached more than 8,000 children with toy donations and helped households across our region with a holiday meal by raising $310,000 that goes directly to FeedMore WNY. The 2020 effort became one of the most successful Neediest Fund drives in decades. Last year’s support also provided nearly 20,000 meals to households across our region.

As of Nov. 23, this year’s drive had raised $54,000 in monetary donations.

Rising inflation along with increasing numbers of Covid-related hospitalizations continue to keep families on financial edge. The traditions of holiday cheer, food and festivities ask us to pitch in.