The Editorial Board: News Neediest Fund launches its 41st drive after a year of historic challenges

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to linger. So does the horror of the a mass shooting at Tops supermarket on May 14. And so do the real-world effects of natural disasters, including last week’s historic lake-effect snowstorm that ground public transportation to a halt, closing businesses and schools.

It all has an effect on household budgets but, as is tradition in Western New York, those who are able continue to step up and give generously to their neighbors. It’s what Western New York does.

As the News Neediest Fund launches into its 41st year to support families during the holidays with food and toys, it is asking again for people with the means to give generously to others.

Last year, the Neediest campaign reached 8,300 children with toy donations and helped households across our region with a holiday meal by raising $200,000 that goes directly to FeedMoreWNY. Last year that translated to 93,000 meals across our region.

And although there is a worker shortage across the Buffalo Niagara area and desperate businesses seeking employees, there is more to the story. During the worst of the pandemic, some individuals in high-risk jobs chose early retirement. Some of them, perhaps with compromised immune systems, are still concerned about catching some variant of the disease.

Accessibility is a difficult issue for many. Transportation officials try hard to extend public transit, but bus routes may get shortened or, in certain cases, eliminated.

Child care issues loom. Covid-19 underscored the long simmering problem of insufficient child care. Parents, grandparents and guardians had to figure out how to provide care for young ones in a pandemic and now, perhaps, a post-pandemic world.

All of these factors and more complicate the ability of many families to make the best of this season. The News Neediest Fund helps.

The program combines the resources of the Western New York Holiday Partnership, a collaboration of toy giveaway programs in Erie and Niagara counties. It brings together partners including the United Way, FeedMore WNY, Salvation Army, Visually Impaired Advancement, 2-1-1, Wegmans, Benderson Development, National Grid, Fisher Price and Toys for Tots. In total, the effort involves more than 20 nonprofits.

Here are some details about this year’s fund, including gift recommendations from organizers:

For older kids, ages 8-12, consider gifts of books, arts and crafts kits, board games, gift certificates, jewelry, hair accessories, skateboards and pro sports merchandise. Gifts should be new and unwrapped.

Don’t forget about Christmas dinner and the cash needed to buy food for families for a special meal. Information about how to apply to receive the gifts, and application locations is available by calling 211 or 888-696-9211 or text your zip code to 898-211. The deadline for those applications is Dec. 2 – this coming Friday.

Cash donations can be made online at go.BuffaloNews.com/NewsNeediest or by mail to The News Neediest Fund, P.O. Box 2667, Buffalo, N.Y., 14240-9873.

Gifts donations can be made at the following place:

• Larkin at Exchange Building, 726 Exchange St. Buffalo, lobby.

• All area Wegmans locations.

• Shea’s Performing Arts Center box office, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots locations, see list at buffalo-ny.toysfortots.org.

• Excuria Salon & Spa.

• Jim Murphy Buick/GMC.

• Valu Home Centers.

• Fairgrounds Festival of Lights.

• Hunt Real Estate Corp.

• Canisius College: Drop off at Koessler Athletic Center during scheduled basketball games.

• Orville’s Home Appliances.

Members of our community continue to struggle through hardship and loss. This has been a rough year with the ravages of Covid-19, mass shooting and a historic snowfall. Those without much means need the support of caring, giving Western New Yorkers willing to reach out a helping hand. Please give.

