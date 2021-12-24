The Editorial Board: News Neediest fund ahead of last year’s pace, but gifts of money remain welcome

For some, Covid-19 has turned the holidays into a painful time of deprivation as families hit hardest by the pandemic’s economic impact try to transform this day into a Merry Christmas for themselves and their children. For some, it is always tough to find the money to put presents under the tree, but this virus added to those challenges. Yes, plenty of low-wage jobs are available, but it may take more than one of them to pay all the routine bills, meet the costs of child care and also provide an enjoyable Christmas.

The deadline for toy donations has passed, although people who still have toys or other gifts to donate should drop them off at The Buffalo News: Corner of Washington and Scott streets, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Donations of money are always welcome and may be sent by check to the News Neediest Fund, c/o The Buffalo News, PO Box 2667, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240-2667. To donate online, go to go.BuffaloNews.com/NewsNeediest.

Western New Yorkers’ generosity is constantly demonstrated as those with means continue to donate. These cash gifts, large and small, are valuable and greatly appreciated.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.