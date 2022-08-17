The Editorial Board: New York's new ethics board should review Cuomo's book deal

It was wrong before it was right before it was wrong again.

That’s a fair conclusion following a state judge’s ruling that a state ethics board exceeded its authority in trying to claw back the $5.1 million that former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was paid for his book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

The fundamental issue, as State Supreme Court Justice Denise A. Hartman observed, is that due process belongs to everyone. Even politicians are entitled to it.

That’s not to say that Cuomo deserved to keep the money. He doesn’t, and still may not be able to hold onto the windfall. The problem is that the Joint Commission on Public Ethics acted unilaterally in trying to rescind the advance payment from Crown Publishing Group, without giving the former governor a chance to contest its action.

But start from the beginning.

The now-defunct state ethics board, known as JCOPE, ruled in July 2020 that Cuomo could write a book on his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, as long as he kept his pledge not to use any state resources, including employees, in doing the work.

That didn’t happen, according to an investigation by the State Assembly. It found that some staffers appeared to have taken vacation or personal time to work on the book project, and that others devoted time to it during “normal work routines.”

Cuomo, the Assembly report concluded, “utilized the time of multiple state employees, as well as his own, to further his personal gain during a global pandemic.”

So last November – after the book was published and with Cuomo three months out of office – JCOPE rescinded its approval, belatedly concluding that it had been hoodwinked.

So, the agency, which had been dominated by Cuomo, was wrong to have granted its approval, but right to have acknowledged its error. Its final mistake was its 12-1 vote to rescind the authority from the former governor and demand to forfeit the $5.1 million it had previously authorized.

That prompted Cuomo to sue and, on Tuesday, the court ruled that JCOPE had gone too far in a demand that denied the former governor a right to challenge the decision. That’s where it stands, but for one further complication: JCOPE no longer exists.

As the agency demonstrated through this debacle, it was a compromised entity and unworthy of the public’s confidence. It has been succeeded by a new agency, the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, and the judge left open the possibility that it could act on the matter.

It should. This unsavory episode needs to be concluded in a way that gives New Yorkers clear answers, provides fairness to all and gives the new ethics board the credibility that JCOPE never had.

• • •

