The Editorial Board: New York's eviction moratorium goes too far in laying financial burden on landlords

When New York State’s eviction moratorium reaches its expiration date of Jan. 15, there is little reason to think it needs renewal. During the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic, the moratorium did its job, but with vaccines, medical advances and millions of jobs going begging, times have changed.

A law designed to protect tenants from being put out of their homes due to economic disruption has in some cases done the same to landlords.

The moratorium, enacted by the Legislature in December 2020, requires residential tenants to submit a signed declaration citing financial hardship or testifying to the fact that vacating their residence would pose a significant health risk.

Tenants do not have to attach any other documentation, placing the burden on landlords to go to court to challenge hardship claims they believe are false. A lawsuit filed by 37 landlords in Erie County says that puts an unfair onus on them.

The law was created when much of the state’s economy was shuttered by coronavirus restrictions. With many people unable to make a living, the law prevented an eviction crisis that would wreak havoc in a state already battered by Covid.

The economy, like much of our lives, is in a new normal, but it is back. Available jobs are plentiful.